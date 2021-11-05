High Performance Director, Dokter, to leave FAI

Ruud Dokter’s eight-and-a-half-year reign as the FAI’s High-Performance Director will end next month.

FAI staff are being informed of the Dutchman’s imminent departure at a virtual staff meeting convened by chief executive Jonathan Hill.

Dokter replaced fellow Dutchman Wim Koevermans in the role in 2003 but has been a controversial figure, both with fellow staff and stakeholders.

The Schoolboys FAI (SFAI), by far the largest affiliate of the FAI, last year hit out at him being granted a contract extension till June 2022, contending that Irish football was best served by an alternative figurehead.

That will happen sooner than expected as Dokter is departing prematurely.

“I have informed CEO Jonathan Hill and the Board of the FAI that I will be leaving my role on December 31,” Dokter said.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the FAI and I will be forever proud of the work that we have undertaken together at the FAI and the positive moves we have made for the game in Ireland. I believe football is stronger than ever before at all levels of the game in Ireland and with a clear pathway for players and coaches that can lead Ireland to greater success on the international stage in years to come, as framed within the ongoing FAI Strategy 2022-2025 debate.”

One of Dokter’s first tasks was to act as a senior caretaker coach alongside Noel King in late 2013 following the sacking of Giovanni Trapattoni. He was also involved in the selection process around the double-appointment of Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny in 2018 in a succession plan arrangement.

Kenny said: “It has been a great experience for me working with Ruud for almost three years, firstly with the U21’s and then the Senior International Team. The players and their development were at the centre of every decision he took as he helped create and foster an ego-free culture amongst the coaches. Ruud would always ask the question 'what is best for the player'.

"Having studied different development plans and systems throughout Europe he had a clear vision of how to develop players in Ireland and was prepared to make unpopular decisions to improve the development of football in Ireland and the culture supporting that. He helped instil good values in all the coaches of the International Teams and encouraged a healthy working relationship so that players could move freely throughout the age groups with their progress at the epicentre of all of the decisions. On a personal note I have never heard Ruud raise his voice, he treats everyone with respect and is always an absolute gentleman and I want to wish him the very best for the future.”

The FAI will shortly advertise for a new Director of Football role which will encompass the vision of the FAI Strategy 2022-2025 document currently under discussion.