Ireland selection for future Tests '100% open' but Andy Farrell keeps trust in familiar faces

Andy Farrell has promised his wider squad that selection for the remaining two games of this Autumn Nations Series and beyond will remain wide open after naming a strong line-up to face Japan this Saturday.

There were plenty of familiar faces in the starting XV revealed yesterday by the head coach, who has handed captain Johnny Sexton his 100th Ireland cap for the return of the Brave Blossoms to Aviva Stadium following their 39-31 to the Irish there in July.

Hugo Keenan continues at full-back in a back three also featuring Andrew Conway and a recalled James Lowe while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are reunited at centre in the absence of foot-injury victim Robbie Henshaw.

There could be one Ireland debutant if hooker Dan Sheehan is activated from the bench but otherwise there is limited experimentation on display and with world number one New Zealand next up in Dublin a week on Saturday, the onus appears to be on giving game time to frontline players lightly used by their provinces over the first five rounds of the United Rugby Championship campaign.

Yet Farrell insisted selection would continue to be based on form shown on the pitch and the training ground during this month-long camp which will conclude against Argentina at the Aviva on November 21.

“It’s 100% open. I’ve never been a coach that promised anyone anything. I learned a long, long time ago never to shoot myself in the foot. You’ve got to earn your right to play.”

Farrell feels scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has more than earned his place in the number nine jersey, keeping Conor Murray on the bench as he starts against Japan for the second time in four months.

“He’s one of those guys we’ve got now, we’ve capped quite a few guys over the last couple of years and we’ve got quite a few of them on, say eight, nine, 10 caps, some of them on three, four, five caps,” Farrell explained.

“Jamison’s on 10, he’s started believing in himself at this level. He’s not just going about his job, making sure that he’s okay across his work, he’s comfortable with all that now. He’s able to lead, he’s come out of himself within the squad and therefore I think that’s relaxed him as well and we see his point of difference come out.

“Certainly in that game, that’s the speed of the game that we want him to play. He’s an instinctive player and he certainly did that, that day (in July).”

Gibson-Park will also start behind an exciting, mobile pack with dynamic ball carriers and offloading potential with a versatile front row in re-converted loosehead Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, locks James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne, and a loose-forward trio of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Yet Farrell balked at the suggestion his selection was a signal of the direction of future travel for Ireland.

“Not necessarily. I think it’s a brilliant pack, it is dynamic, it’s quick, it’s fit. We’ve not had a lot of exposure this year as individuals, certainly not as a group. This is our first outing so the type of opposition we’re playing against as well leads us to making decisions like that along the way. And we know we’ve got three games back to back, week to week that we know are going to be very taxing for us.

“We’ve all got best-laid plans but I’m certainly aware that those best-laid plans could be messed up in the first five minutes of a rugby game as well.”