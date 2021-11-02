Damien Duff set to be unveiled as new Shelbourne manager

Damien Duff will be unveiled as Shelbourne’s new manager on Wednesday having agreed to take on the challenge of leading the Reds into the Premier Division.
The Ireland centurion has been in talks with the club’s hierarchy, led by chairman Andrew Doyle, since Ian Morris last week left the role just a fortnight after clinching the First Division title and promotion.
Duff has been part of the club since June 2020, working on a voluntary basis as head coach of their U17 national league team.
He will complete his duties in that role this Saturday when they face Cobh Ramblers in the Shield final before assembling his squad for the new season kicking off in February.
The two-time English Premier League winner with Chelsea moved straight into coaching following his retirement, taking up a role at his last club, Shamrock Rovers, as U15 manager for two seasons.
A vacancy of reserve team assistant coach at Celtic lured him to Scotland in January 2019 and he was soon promoted Neil Lennon’s first-team coaching staff.
He joined Stephen Kenny’s Ireland backroom team last April, only to quit following the Nations League campaign in January, but he continued with his initial 18-month commitment to Shelbourne.
This will be Duff's first standalone senior managerial post, with former Ireland international Joey O'Brien, currently playing for Shamrock Rovers, set to be recruited as his sidekick.