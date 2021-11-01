Tributes flow after death of Maurice Price

The legendary Irish coach took a succession of gems under his wing including Roy Keane
Maurice Price passed away at the age of 83. 

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 22:50
John Fallon

Tributes have been paid to Maurice Price, the legendary Irish coach who has passed away at the age of 83.

Price’s expertise saw him involved at all levels of Irish football, including as part of Jack Charlton’s backroom team for the 1990 and 1994 World Cups.

He also coordinated the FAI/FÁS training course for League of Ireland players, taking under his wing a succession of gems including Roy Keane.

In his autobiography, the Cork native spoke of trying to impress his tutor, who had the ear of the senior international team manager.

Following a playing career that entailed a spell in England with Coventry City, Price found his vocation of coaching at his local schoolboys’ club Lourdes Celtic. Players like Tony Sheridan and Pat Scully came under his tutelage.

Brian Kerr sought out his services as assistant manager at St Patrick’s Athletic in 1986 but he left for a similar post at Kilkenny City when Saints full-back Eamonn Gregg was offered the player-manager’s role at the First Division club.

He moved on with Gregg to Bohemians, where together they guided the Gypsies to the 1991 FAI Cup, the club's last time to win the coveted trophy at Lansdowne Road. He later acted as Jim Gannon’s assistant at Dundalk between 1994-1995.

Price would assist Kerr in a different way, on the international stage, by leading the Ireland youths at the 1996 European Championship finals, finishing high enough to qualify for the World Cup the following year. Kerr’s Malaysia Marvels claimed the bronze medals.

Former Ireland goalkeeper Alan Kelly led the tributes, joined by Dessie Baker and countless other League of Ireland players, in online messages of condolences.

Price is survived by his children Kim, Charlie, Maurice and Diane, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

