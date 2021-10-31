Terrace Talk: Liverpool - Mentality monsters? Please start acting like it

They do say pride comes before a fall. I was admonished on social media for last week’s positivity but try downplaying five goals “there”. Tricky, isn’t it?

Thrashing United at the theatre of dreams (snigger) means even a score-draw against a more than capable Brighton side ends up as a plummet in fortune, comparatively.

We were guilty of getting ahead of ourselves, fans and players alike.

Worrying about fixture congestion by reaching the Carabao quarter-finals. Wondering if beating Atletico means we could rest up or experiment tactically for the remaining group games. Thinking about rest substitutions at half-time; those sorts of things.

Complacency, in short.

Saturday’s late lethargy hinted at worries over the Champions League fixture. They were virtually all rested at Preston, so it shouldn’t have been that much of a problem.

The so-called Mentality Monsters lacked the required strength of mind, not of body. It’s becoming a habit lately. One up, two up, we’re never safe.

When we thought we were three up, then weren’t, then conceded a miracle goal, you saw the confidence drain away. It virtually packed its bags.

Not that they were entirely secure beforehand. Alisson was busier than he’s been since coming here. Luckily, he was on top form.

No, a point at home to Brighton doesn’t look great but it was welcome just the same. Fans have become accustomed to luxury and excellence, so it’s worth reminding yourself that sport isn’t always about getting your own way.

Klopp spoke of poor body language. Hardly a surprise, with midfielders dropping like flies. It was central defence last season. Fate is targeting a specific area of the pitch. Again. Moan all you want about investment, but when that happens there isn’t usually much a manager can do.

Except Wijnaldum was a key component in his/our recent success. Gini got a guard of honour for his last home game. At what point is the club going to pretend “how could we know replacing him would be important?” Oh sure, blah blah Harvey, blah blah Curtis, tightwad logic. I put my foot right in it last week, didn’t I? Keita’s a player, if only he could stay fit? If my auntie had balls, she’d be my uncle. So much for “if”.

Minamino and Origi scored more league cup goals. Make it five each, we still won’t see them in anything important. I tell a lie, Taki got five minutes on Saturday. A truly desperate act.

Jota didn’t get much longer. Firmino’s goals v Watford and excellence at Old Trafford meant he was due a day off, and Preston wasn’t enough apparently.

Yes, we had two goals chalked off. VARpool, indeed. Yes, we got the one local referee who bends over backwards to appear impartial. Excuses.

This is potentially the best Liverpool team I’ve seen, and I’ve watched some corkers. Mentally, though, they’re all over the place.

There was a haughty “what do you think YOU’RE doing?” vibe in their reaction to Brighton’s vigour and bravery, like it’s not allowed somehow.

Afterwards, United ran rings around an admittedly dreadful Spurs. “Ole must stay” is having its effect already. We never learn.

Tottenham fans turned on Kane. One of the numerous reasons Mo won’t sign anything. He may not want a move now, but whenever he does a contract would practically be a prison cell.

The kind of fee you’re talking about to capture a Kane or a Salah is prohibitive even to the likes of City and PSG. They’re struggling in Spain nowadays; heard the one about Eden Hazard in part exchange? What are they smoking at the Bernabeu?

Klopp’s obviously immune to the curse of short-term supporter hysteria. Solskjaer was golden a few weeks ago, while Arteta was nearing the exit.

But a team that keeps conceding equalisers and two-goal leads may not stay competitive for much longer.

He’s good for mottos, is Klopp. Mentality monsters? Please act like it.