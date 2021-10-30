Chelsea stretch lead at top as James breaks Newcastle resistance

Chelsea's Reece James (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 17:13
Jason Mellor, St James’ Park

Premier League: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 3 

TWO second-half goals from Reece James helped Chelsea cement their place at the top of the Premier League with a predictably comfortable victory at St James' Park.

Winless Newcastle showed plenty of resolve under caretaker boss Graeme Jones and resisted until after the hour mark before shipping three goals in 15 minutes to leave them second bottom of the table.

Once the Blues broke the deadlock, there was no way back for the hosts. First James fired the ball into the roof of the net from a Callum Hudson-Odoi's 65th-minute cross.

The England wing-back doubled his side's advantage 12 minutes later with a well-struck effort which beat keeper Karl Darlow after substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek had seen his shot blocked.

Jorginho gave a more realistic slant to the final score with a late penalty after Darlow's foul on Kai Havertz, who operated as a lone forward for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Callum Wilson wasted Newcastle's only half-chance when heading over but openings were few and far between as the Magpies packed their defence in an attempt to hit the European Champions on the break.

It failed to work, to leave Chelsea with a three-point cushion at the top and the Geordies facing a desperate fight for survival for the remainder of the season.

NEWCASTLE (5-4-1): Darlow 6; Manquillo 6, Krafth 5, Lascelles 6, Clark 5, Ritchie 5; Saint-Maximin 5, Hayden 6 (Almiron 67, 4), S Longstaff 5 (Shelvey 81, 4), Fraser 5 (Willock 66, 4); Wilson 5.

CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Mendy 7; Christensen 7, Tiago Silva 6, Rudiger 6; James 9, Kante 6 (Loftus-Cheek 64, 7), Jorginho 7, Chilwell 8; Ziyech 6 (Barkley 64, 7), Hudson-Odoi 7 (Saul 88, 6); Havertz 7.

Referee: Paul Tierney

