Arsenal ring the changes but maintain momentum with victory over Leeds United

Second-half goals from Callum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah leave Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa winless against Arsenal and facing a must-win match at Norwich on Sunday to stay above the relegation zone
Arsenal's Calum Chambers, right, scores his side's first goal during the EFL Cup round of 16 match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 21:53
Nick Callow

Carabao Cup: Arsenal 2 Leeds United 0

Mikel Arteta just might be on to something at Arsenal.

He risked his reserves against an always-dangerous Leeds and ultimately cruised into the last eight of the League Cup and extend the club's unbeaten run to eight.

They have won six of those games too and the three-game losing start to the season is rapidly becoming a distant memory.

Second-half goals from Callum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah leave Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa winless against Arsenal and facing a must-win match at Norwich on Sunday to stay above the relegation zone.

This was far from a cup classic, but Arsenal were efficient in every department while Leeds lacked sufficient quality to win this sort of match.

Only the names had been changed and Gabi Martinelli, making a rare start in attack, was one of nine fresh names from Friday's side that beat Aston Villa here, and was overly keen to impress.

The Brazil forward was the focal point of Arsenal's early attacks and was only denied an early goal by a heel of Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds soaked up the pressure well and had good attacking outlets of their own in the form of fit-again Kalvin Phillips and Wales international Dan James.

Even more determined to impress was Arsenal centre-back Benjamin White. The £50m summer signing made his name on loan at Leeds in their promotion season back to the top flight and their fans delighted in singing "You're Leeds and you know you are". 

There were over 5,000 packed in behind Bernd Leno's goal in the first half, so they had a great view of the German keeper's saves from Jack Harrison and then James.

They were only briefly, very briefly, silenced when White went on a rampaging run from deep inside his own half, slaloming through challenges before being hacked down by Tyler Roberts, who was justifiably booked by referee Andre Marriner.

The official could have done with VAR to help when he missed a blatant handball by Phillips just before half-time as Arsenal broke a good spell of play by Bielsa's visitors.

Arsenal were better after the break and took the lead in unlikely circumstances when Chambers came off the bench to score with his first touch of the game – 23 seconds after replacing a struggling White.

Emile Smith Rowe's 55th-minute far post corner was headed back into the danger zone by Nicolas Pepe and Meslier was too slow to react to Chambers' effort, goal-line technology showing the ball had just crossed the line.

The goal was basic. The celebrations epic as Chambers ran back to the bench like he was trying to beat Usain Bolt in a 100m Olympic final to be first to celebrate with fellow subs - Aaron Ramsdale and Alex Lacazette in particular.

The team spirit Arteta is sometimes mocked for eulogising in his pre-match press conferences is very real at Arsenal right now.

And Leeds, despite their fans keeping up the fight in terms of singing, buckled on the pitch.

Substitute Liam Cooper made a woeful attempt at a 69th-minute header back to Meslier and Nketiah steamed in, deftly lobbed the ball over the frantic keeper, and rounded him to tap the ball unconvincingly into an empty net.

ARSENAL: Leno 7, Cedric 6, White 7 (Chambers 55), Holding 6 (Tavares 76), Kolasinac 5, Maitland-Niles 6, Elneny 6 (Lokonga 72), Pepe 5, Smith Rowe 6 (Lacazette 72), Martinelli 6, Nketiah 6.

LEEDS: Meslier 5, Drameh 6, Llorente 5 (Cooper 59), Struijk 5, Dallas 6, Phillips 7, Forshaw 6 (Klich 45), James 6 (Summerville 70), Roberts 5 (Gelhardt 53), Harrison 6, Rodrigo 5 (Greenwood 70).

Referee: Andre Marriner 5.

