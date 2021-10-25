Five reasons why it’s all going wrong for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United

“Look, he probably will play again won’t he?” said Scholes. “But I don’t think they will be missing anything if he doesn’t. He’s caused mayhem over the last couple of years.”
Solskjaer’s reign will be remembered for many things - gifting the Premier League the phrase “McFred” in honour of his favoured midfield pairing Scott McTominay and Fred.
The two holding positions in the centre of midfield has been a headache for Solskjaer for many months.
McFred, plus Pogba, Nemanja Matic and forgotten signing Donny van de Beek have all been used in those positions although, on the big occasion, the United manager has, more often than not, seemed to default to the McFred option.
It is hard to see why.
Despite Solskjaer’s claims to the contrary, Fred, in particular, has looked below the necessary standard, easily knocked off the ball, full of unforced errors and wasteful in possession. McTominay, in a better team alongside better players, might be passable but has been exposed by his partner.
Solskjaer and his employers should have addressed the issue in the summer and either recruited new talent or looked at adopting a different style of play.
Given the depth of attacking talent at his disposal, it is hard to see why Solskjaer would not have experimented with a 4-3-3 formation favoured by Liverpool and Manchester City even if he clearly lacks the holding midfield talent possessed by his two rivals.