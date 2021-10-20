From Bake Off to kick off: Louise Quinn's special Swedish memories

Louise Quinn didn’t anticipate talking about bananas to outline how football culture is ingrained in the Sweden team Ireland face on Thursday evening.

Her three years at Eskilstuna amounted to her first exposure to full-time professionalism and what an introduction it transpired to be, helping the second division side rise to runners-up in the Damallsvenskan top-flight.

When the teams undertake their routine walks of the Tallaght Stadium surface an hour before kick-off, Quinn will reunite with former team-mates Nathalie Björn and Olivia Scough to recount those heady days of 2016.

It wasn’t simply her role in that ascension, straight from part-time Peamount United, that shaped the centre-back. Quinn’s experience of mirroring the natives' habits conditioned her for everything that has followed at Arsenal, Fiorentina, Birmingham City, and her country.

“I went into the unknown,” the 31-year-old reflects. “But it taught me how to prepare and to eat. The lifestyle was different.

“I’d always been fit but never as athletic as I’d wanted to be. That all changed in Sweden and I’ve carried that forward.

“Their domestic league set-up is so professional. Even as kids, they are in the gym doing the basics, giving them a base of strength.

“Part of our job was to coach 13-year-olds in schools. It wasn’t just PE; this was an actual class that they were graded for. How can you not get motivated by that and enjoy it?”

Non-football activities also formed part of their job spec to foster links with the community.

Based in the north of Sweden, Eskilstuna, with just 100,000 inhabitants, boosted crowds from 250 to 6,000 during the purple patch Quinn savoured.

“I judged a Bake Off in the middle of the city one day,” she explains about immersing herself in the locality. “There I was dressed as a banana because it was for Fair Trade. The locals got to know you and trust you; crowds of people would come up to you on the street. It was a special time.”

How special it would be for Quinn to remind those Swedes of her footballing talents five years on from her departure. She has a recent history for causing upsets, surging from the back to head home the winner against Australia last month at Tallaght.

That, though, was a friendly and the Aussies were nine spots behind second-placed Sweden in Fifa’s rankings.

Since the draw for the World Cup qualifiers was made in late April, Ireland haven’t featured in the Swedes’ conversations.

A duel with Finland for placings in the top two has dominated the chatter among the Scandinavian rivals, illustrated by 12,000 tickets already sold for next month’s meeting in Gothenburg. Such is the excitement around this Swedish team that a 43,000 sell-out is a probability.

The FAI could have secured a record crowd themselves had they had the foresight to switch the game to the Aviva Stadium but the imposition of restrictions until midnight on Thursday keeps the capacity at Tallaght halved to 4,000.

Ireland’s campaign won’t be defined by this result. Finland, rather than Sweden, are their targets for the runners-up spot, although Slovakia’s feat of limiting the top seeds to a 1-0 defeat last month indicates the natural order isn’t a given.

Replicating the display that was sufficient to stun the Matildas, and break a seven-match losing run, is a minimum requirement for Ireland.

So too is ensuring the individual mistakes that contributed to defeats against Ukraine, Iceland, and Denmark are eradicated for good.

“We wanted to redeem ourselves against Australia and show that what we do has a purpose,” Quinn noted.

“I think we’re getting to a stage where we’ve figured out our strengths.

“We still have that defensive block but a lot of teams in the men’s and women’s Premier League games have it as well. It worked for Arsenal in their recent win over Chelsea.

“We know how to utilise our strengths, from setting up defensively to having the awareness of where the outlet is. That’s not just kicking it long but hitting a nicely controlled pass.

“You could see that against Australia. Heather Payne’s runs up front were just incredibly intelligent, different from going on a straight-line run. She’s speedy as anything but was checking her sprint, getting across the defender to beat the offside trap. It’s about bringing those little pieces together and I think we’ve really started to click.”

Mention of clicks brings the sublime Swedes back into the discussion.

Their DNA is indoctrinated into players from underage level, leaving defences split like bananas.

“They just are so well organised that they could make passes with their eyes closed,” admits Quinn. “Ask them their identity and it’s at the top of their fingers.”

Three key battles

Savannah McCarthy v Stina Blackstenius

McCarthy bridged a five-year gap of international appearances to start the win against Australia. She had reason to be chuffed with her display, for keeping Sam Kerr goalless on her 100th cap was something to be proud of, considering the Kerry native is still operating on an amateur basis at Galway United. Blackstenius is the latest global star McCarthy has to shackle, the Swede striker one of the stars of the Tokyo Olympics. Her five-goal haul included a brace in the 3-0 win over world champions USA and another in the final against Canada.

Jamie Finn v Filippa Angeldal

Two newcomers to the English Women’s Super League will duel in midfield, an area Ireland must get a grip on to suppress the yellow wave. The energy and drive Finn offers earned her a regular spot in Vera Pauw’s side early into her tenure in 2019 as a home-based player and she has settled in at Birmingham City. She moved to England in late August, just a week before Angeldal joined Manchester City from BK Hacken on a two-year deal, with the option of a third. While City have suffered a slow start to the season, the playmaker tends to come alive in a Sweden jersey and is capable of creating and scoring goals.

Lucy Quinn v Magdalena Eriksson

Of all the figureheads in Sweden’s side, Eriksson is the most high-profile. Her relationship with Chelsea team-mate and Denmark striker Pernille Harder makes them the power couple of Scandinavian sport but her strides on the pitch at centre-back have been recognised with a nomination for next month’s Ballon D’Or award. Quinn’s eligibility for Ireland was confirmed just in time to make a scoring debut against Australia last month and the nifty footwork so evident at Tallaght will be depended on to make things happen again in the final third.