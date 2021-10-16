Manchester United concedee three late goals in second-half collapse at Leicester City

Premier League: Leicester City 4 Manchester United 2

Harry Maguire was villain for both teams on a day when Manchester United’s defence – and their record 29-match unbeaten Premier League away record – were blown away by his former club Leicester City.

On his return from a calf injury, the United captain – roundly booed by supporters of Leicester, who he left for €100m in 2019 – was caught dallying by Kelechi Iheanacho in the build-up to Leicester’s equaliser.

But his colleagues were just as culpable as they collapsed to second-half goals from Caglar Söyüncü, Jamie Vardy, and Patson Daka.

United led on 19 minutes when Mason Greenwood, just outside the penalty area, took a short pass from Bruno Fernandes before cutting inside Timothy Castagne and unleashing a tremendous rising drive that swerved away from Schmeichel and arrowed in off the far post.

Leicester equalised on 32 when Kelechi Iheanacho dispossessed Maguire at a United free-kick and the striker pulled the ball back for Tielemans, just inside the area, to hook a first-time curling effort that looped over de Gea.

Leicester finished strongly. Söyüncü put them in front on 78 after de Gea blocked Daka’s shot following a corner.

But four minutes later United levelled when substitute Marcus Rashford rifled past Kasper Schmeichel from Victor Lindelöf’s long pass.

From the restart, Vardy volleyed into the far corner with the outside of his foot from sub Ayoze Perez’s cross.

Another sub, Daka, made it 4-2 in the first minute of time added on when he bundled home at the far post after four United players missed Tielemans’s free kick.

After the final whistle, a United fan was dragged away by stewards as he ran towards Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester City (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel 7; Amartey 7, Evans 7 (Vestergaard 88, 6), Söyüncü 7; Ricardo Pereira 7, Tielemans 8, Soumaré 7, Castagne 7; Maddison 6 (Pérez 73, 7); Iheanacho 8 (Daka 77, 6), Vardy 7.

Substitutes: Bertrand, Barnes, Albrighton, Ward, Choudhury, Lookman.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): de Gea 8; Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelöf 5, Maguire 4, Shaw 4; Pogba 6, Matic 7; Greenwood 8, Bruno Fernandes 5, Sancho 4 (Rashford 65, 6); Ronaldo 5.

Substitutes: Bailly, Mata, Lingard, Dalot, Henderson, Telles, van de Beek, McTominay.

Referee: Craig Pawson 7