Callum Robinson's club boss doesn't want him 'stigmatised' - but would rather he be vaccinated

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has said he will not force Ireland international Callum Robinson to get vaccinated against Covid-19 - but has said he wished all players would get the jab.

Robinson admitted during the international break that he opted not to get the vaccine, but declined to give his reasoning to do so.

Despite missing out on up to half a dozen international caps having contracted the virus twice, he was on top form in the green jersey in the window, scoring five goals in what was the best week in charge for manager Stephen Kenny.

His club gaffer has described the decision not to get the jab as a "personal choice".

“We can’t force anyone to take the vaccine and we need to respect the position of each person and not stigmatise him or make him look bad," Ismael said.

“The only thing I can say is that I am fully vaccinated and the club provided early this week vaccination possibilities for the players so the majority of our players are vaccinated now."

The former France underage international said that professional footballers should take the chance to get vaccinated due to the number of people they come into contact with - and the impact contracting the virus has on the playing schedule.

“When you are a public person and you work as a football team you need to make sure that you protect yourself, protect your team-mates and protect your family because every day we are in contact with a lot of people and at the moment the only we can protect ourselves is to get the vaccine.

“The thing is to make sure we can continue to play and train, because if one player is positive and another player is not vaccinated he needs to isolate as well,” added Ismael.