'The achievement stands above everything else' - Alex Ferguson on Arsenal's unbeaten season

A new film from the makers of Finding Jack Charlton will chart the life of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, with particular focus on the club's 'Invincible' season, which remains the only occasion a team has gone a full Premier League season unbeaten.

Arsène Wenger: Invincible. The definitive story. In his own words. Watch the Official Trailer. Coming November 2021. Follow @WengerFilm for updates. Preorder now: https://t.co/iyET5yzocm #WengerFilm pic.twitter.com/3owVZBgIz7

Wenger also reflects on the torment he endured later in his Arsenal career when factions of the fanbase campaigned for his sacking.

"Like a funeral," is how he describes his exit from Arsenal.

The film, by the Noah Media Group, features Gabriel Clarke as co-director, the broadcaster behind Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager as well as Finding Jack Charlton. It is shot in England and Wenger's home village of Duttlenheim in France.

Wenger talks about his football addiction and admits it was both his driving force and 'fatal flaw'.

There are contributions from former Arsenal players such as Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Emmanuel Petit and Robert Pires, as well as arch-rival Alex Ferguson, who describes Arsenal's unbeaten league season as "the achievement stands above everything else."