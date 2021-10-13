A week of progress for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland, by any measure

Progress. Such a simple word but it spews complications. As with players ratings, it’s a moveable feast that depends on your own appetites. The goalposts tend to shift depending on who’s taking the shots and who’s on the defensive.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland have teased signs of a team growing into itself this past 13 months. Problem was that it hadn’t been maintained. Ireland’s form guide has been an accordion of hope, expanding one minute and squeezed the next.

While the loss to Slovakia on penalties just over a year ago was disappointing, the performance that pushed it that far had promised plenty. It was only Kenny’s third game in charge and it came about in spite of difficult, even unique, circumstances.

If Covid played an even more damaging role in the flutter of Nations League appointments and disappointments that followed, then there was less in the way of mitigating circumstances last March.

Kenny, as he has been wont to do, overplayed the job his players had done in going down 3-2 to Serbia in Belgrade but it was, underneath any bluster and hyperbole, a display that again suggested the team had moved on a few pages in the manual.

Three days later and they lost at home to Luxembourg. Even the manager held his hands up and admitted that wasn’t good enough. Progress is rarely linear, in sport as in life, but a modest level of continuity shouldn’t be an excessive ask.

This visit of Qatar offered the national side the opportunity to put two links of the chain together for the first time under the current management: to build on that 3-0 win in Azerbaijan and push on through to the November window.

The goodwill the team and the project enjoy was evident with the backing afforded by the crowd against the Serbs last month. That was franked here by the sold-out, but restricted, attendance of 25,749 for the first visit to Lansdowne Road of the next World Cup hosts.

It’s not a comparison that would hold much water under any laboratory conditions but it’s interesting to note that only 27,000 turned up in 2016 when Oman was the last Gulf state to provide the opposition at the Aviva Stadium.

Think of the context at the time, too.

That was Ireland’s first outing since a Euro 2016 finals that had only ended with a 2-1 knockout loss to France. And it was marketed as Robbie Keane’s international farewell, which he duly decorated with a 68th and last goal for his country.

Whatever about the battle lines drawn in the papers and among pundits on the airwaves, the Lansdowne crowd has declared its allegiance and that backing was rewarded this time with a night that Kenny must have dreamed about more than once.

The St Patrick’s Blue jerseys were a nod back a hundred years, half-time saw Macúl reintroduced to an Irish crowd for the first time since inflatable bananas were the biz, and the game itself was another tip of the hat to the history books.

Callum Robinson’s second strike marked the first time a senior Irish men’s player had scored in back-to-back fixtures since Jon Walters in 2017. His hat-trick was Ireland’s first since Robbie Keane terrorised Gibraltar in 2014.

This bonanza had a collective bent to it, too. It marked the first time the national side had hit the net more than once in successive games in five years, even if the asterisks to all of these dominoes was an opponent that needed little invitation to fold.

Qatar won’t host that World Cup for over another year but they were accommodating to a fault here, their ranking of 43rd in the Fifa listings serving only as yet another fault line on that particular ladder.

Well worth their draw when the sides met in Hungary back in March, Felix Sanchez’s side played like a bunch that has spent the last six months playing 16 games across three different continents and found this to be one town too far.

Which isn’t to say there weren’t some familiar reasons to fret.

Ireland’s penchant for vacating vast stretches of central midfield for teams to fill on the counter was apparent again and the ratio of Irish chances to goals taken in the first-half seemed to be bottoming out at Baku levels.

Nitpicking? Not a bit of it. The last international window of the year kicks off with a home tie against Portugal followed by a trip to Luxembourg. These are games that will make for a more searching, and revealing, test of where this team is really at.

That’s for then. Ireland were still unsteady on their feet approaching this last week. They walk away from it with a spring in their step, two wins bagged, seven goals scored, none conceded and a whole load of pressure removed from their manager’s shoulders.

That’s progress, however you care to measure it.