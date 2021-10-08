Tougher challenges ahead but Ireland U21s get much-needed win 

Republic of Ireland U21s 2 Luxembourg U21s 0

The Republic of Ireland U21s have managed to complete a job that was beyond them last month by overcoming Luxembourg in their European Championship qualifier at Tallaght this evening.

The concession of a late penalty against the same opponents cost Ireland two valuable points five weeks ago but this routine win now leaves Jim Crawford’s men with seven points from their opening three games after an opening success in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The heaviest lifting, against Italy and Sweden, is still to come.

The opener came after 18 minutes and it was a beautifully crafted effort with Conor Coventry spraying a quick pass wide to Tyreik Wright. His square ball across the six-yard box was poked in by Joshua Kayode.

Ireland had put together a couple of other inventive moves in the preceding minutes after what was a blunt start, but the goal didn’t presage anything bountiful. They struggled to break down the defensive bloc arranged against them for the rest of the game.

Luxembourg threatened little, their most fruitful approach to goal coming from the plethora of fouls conceded by Irish players between their own area and the centre circle, and Irvin Latic should have really equalised with a header via a free-kick on the half-hour.

It took until just after the hour for Ireland to double the lead but there was more than a whiff of controversy involved given Mark McGuinness clearly fouled Dylan Kuete who received nothing in the way of sympathy from the referee.

Seconds later and the aptly-named Franz Sinner was adjudged to have brought down UCD’s Liam Kerrigan in the penalty area. Conor Coventry made no mistake with an assured spot-kick to make it 2-0.

Conor Coventry of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring. Picture Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Room to breathe for a side that missed its own penalty, from Wright, during that 1-1 draw in the first meeting of the sides.

Sweden have hit Luxembourg for six at home while Italy settled for half that when playing host to the minnows. Conor Noss came close twice to making it three, but then Brian Maher had a save to make at the other end.

His intervention denied Selim Turping on the break and avoided a nervy end game.

Next up for Jim Crawford’s side is Tuesday’s group game in Montenegro, though it remains to be seen if the U21 boss will be able to travel with his full complement of players, or if he will have to activate the back-up, home-based squad that reported in to camp yesterday.

The Eastern European country was on the UK’s ‘red list’, which would require a period of quarantine for any UK-based Irish players who travelled, but things changed late yesterday when the Balkan country was one of 47 removed from that list.

Conor Noss of Republic of Ireland has a shot on goal saved by Luxembourg goalkeeper Lucas Fox. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

However, with the changes not due to take effect until Monday, it has left the FAI liaising with clubs to try and work out what exactly it means for the players concerned. Crawford has also confirmed that seven of his squad remain unvaccinated.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: B Maher, L O’Connor, J O’Brien, M McGuinness, J Bagan, C Coventry, G Kilkenny, R Tierney, J Kayode, L Kerrigan, T Wright.

Subs: E Ferguson for Kayode and C Noss for Tierney (both 69); A Gilbert for Kerrigan and D Devoy for Kilkenny (both 86), A Moran for Wright (92).

LUXEMBOURG: L Fox, L Bernardy, K D’Anzico, E Osmanovic, F Sinner, L Schmit, M Olesen, I Latic, A Sacras, N Rossler, D Kuete.

Subs: Y Torres for Bernardy and S Turping for Rossler (both 65); G Bernard for Sinner and D Monteiro De Oliveira for Sacras (both 76), E Erkus for Kuete (90).

Referee: B Kasumi (Kosovo).