Jim Crawford unimpressed with John Caulfield’s ‘outdated’ remarks

Jim Crawford has rejected Galway United manager John Caulfield’s claim that home-based players named in a back-up squad for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming European U21 qualifiers have been treated as guinea pigs.

And the Republic of Ireland boss added that the move to call up a number of players from the SSE Airtricity League in a reserve capacity prompted supportive calls and messages from other managers in the Premier and First divisions.

The players, he said, would embrace the experience.

The U21s, who face Luxembourg in Tallaght this evening, are due to fly to Montenegro tomorrow but the Eastern European country was on the UK’s ‘red list’ and that would have meant a period of quarantine for any UK-based Irish players who travelled.

Things changed late yesterday when the Balkan country was one of 47 removed from that list but, with the changes not due to take effect until Monday, it left the FAI last night liaising with clubs to try and work out what exactly it meant for the players concerned.

Crawford has also stated that seven of his squad remain unvaccinated but the Dubliner responded to Caulfield’s remarks earlier yesterday by labelling them as “outdated” and pointing out that six home-based players had been named in the original squad.

“Comments like that… What did he compare them to? Guinea pigs. He said that, which I just think was an unfair statement. And by the way, if he had a solution to this I would have sat down with him.

“But I think he came out with, ‘why don’t we forfeit the game?’ If I had sat down with him in that particular situation I would have just walked away because that’s certainly not in our DNA.”

The 21s followed an opening group win away to Bosnia-Herzegovina with a 1-1 draw against today’s opponents in Dudelange, the concession of a late penalty costing the visitors two points on a day when Tyreik Wright missed a first-half spot-kick.

That remains Luxembourg’s only point from four games so far with Montenegro claiming a 2-1 win in Esch-sur-Alzette and Sweden and Italy racking up nine goals between them in their first meetings with the Grand Duchy.

“Luxembourg played a different shape in those games and we went to their place with a narrow enough pitch and the surface wasn’t great but that’s neither here nor there,” said Crawford. “I felt had we scored the penalty early in the game it would have changed it.

“They would have come out and it would have moved them higher up the pitch and there would have been more space available to our players to expose. It is what it is. Collie Whelan scored a magnificent goal and we just couldn’t hold out.

“We gave away a penalty towards the end of the game, one-all. It was disappointing after a fantastic start and a really difficult Bosnia test but probably expecting more of the same. They’ll come and be patient, playing that low block again and try to catch us on the counter.

“It will be a tactical battle.”

This will be Ireland’s first home game of the campaign and a first in front of spectators in Tallaght since the superb 4-1 defeat of Sweden almost two years ago on a night which Lee O’Connor describes as the high point of his time thus far with the 21s.

The Celtic defender, on loan this season with Tranmere Rovers, is convinced that this crop can be as good as that 2019 vintage had been before so many were elevated to senior duties.

“There’s potential there in the group but that’s all it is, potential,” said Crawford. “They’ve got to keep working and I’ve said it to them all as a team, as units, as individuals. That’s potential but you’ve got to go back to your clubs.

“International windows, you don’t get them enough so you are relying on good coaching and good decisions, whether they are going out on loan or what have you and players staying injury-free to fulfil that potential.”

Will Ferry, who has started both qualifiers to date, has been struggling with a hamstring injury while the uncapped Ollie O’Neill has been ill. Crawford said those issues will “impact” the starting XI today.