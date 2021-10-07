David Meyler: Alan Pardew will never forget me for the rest of his life

‘Meyler: A Family Memoir’ is the story of a father and son. Their dreams and ambitions as young men, and their lives pursuing those dreams in different sporting amphitheatres, from Croke Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, to Lansdowne Road and Wembley Stadium. In this extract from their book, John and David Meyler talks about the infamous 2014 incident with Alan Pardew

What the hell is Alan Pardew doing? That’s the first thought that entered my head.

We’re losing 3-1 to Newcastle. The ball goes out over the touchline. I race to get it. Pardew goes to put his foot on the ball and then pulls it away.

That annoys me; we start shouting at each other. Then I think he felt we were going head-to-head. He makes a move forward. It’s not a proper headbutt, but I’m not happy. Elmo tries to calm me down.

Loads of players wade in.

The referee Kevin Friend gives me a yellow for retaliation and Pardew is sent to the stand; later he gets slapped with a seven-game ban. Newcastle end up winning 4-1 and afterwards that’s the biggest talking point; we’d been pumped at home.

But the Pardew story explodes and the impact still lingers. During lockdown in 2020 when all of sport was shut down, I was reminded of it on TV one day. Ten Most Bizarre Moments In Premier League History.

It makes the cut.

It was a weird time. Steve Bruce and my dad both said the same thing after... stay away from the media.

Everyone tried to get me for an interview, to hear my side of the story. It was a long time before I spoke about it.

I didn’t care too much. He hadn’t hurt me or knocked me over. That would have been embarrassing; at least I stood my ground. The loss concerned me more as we headed on international break with Ireland. Everyone there wanted to talk about it.

Newcastle boss Alan Pardew clashes with Meyler at the KC Stadium on March 1, 2014.

Pardew wouldn’t be the most liked figure, and there were plenty of suggestions I should have hit back.

But I never thought that was the wisest move.

On the Monday after, I got a phone call. The police wanted to discuss the incident.

I hung up.

They tried again... I hung up again.

I was convinced it was one of the Hull lads winding me up. The club secretary rang and said it was a serious call; the police needed to know if I wanted to press charges. I’d no interest going down that road.

Pardew never apologised in person or contacted me himself after. It was bad form that he didn’t just ring me to clear the air and admit he’d lost his cool for a moment. The club received some token letter which he’d signed, but I never looked at it.

We played Crystal Palace later when he was their manager. In the tunnel before the match, I went to shake his hand and kept looking at him. He shook my hand, said nothing and just turned away.

He’ll never forget me for the rest of his life after that incident. He had the opportunity that day to say, ‘Sorry about all that’. Just acknowledge it.

But he didn’t and that was his call.

- Meyler: A Family Memoir’ is published by Hero Books and is available in all good book stores and also online (€20)