Despite John Caulfield's 'guinea pigs' claim, Ireland U21s keep two squads on standby for Montenegro

Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Brian Maher admits it would be a major challenge if Covid issues force Jim Crawford into wholesale changes to his team for the second of their two upcoming European qualifiers.

Under guidelines, any UK-based Ireland U21 player travelling for next week's game in Montenegro game would need to undergo a period in quarantine before returning to their clubs so the FAI is hoping that the British government grants an exemption for footballers.

The Abbotstown-based body is working closely with its colleagues in the English FA on the matter but, as of last night, there was still no sign of a resolution. The flight to Podgorica is due on Saturday, the morning after tomorrow’s Group F game at home to Luxembourg.

Crawford has also revealed that “about seven” of his squad remain unvaccinated, adding further complications to the team’s preparations ahead of a week when six points should be the sole focus.

The uncertainty has prompted the U21 boss to name two different squads for this international period, the second bolstered by a large number of SSE Airtricity players as, unlike the UK, Ireland has not included Montenegro on its Covid red list.

“It wouldn’t be ideal,” said Maher of a scenario whereby no exemption was forthcoming and Ireland had to fly to Eastern Europe without a string of first-choice players. “It’s still up in the air and we don’t know.

“But there will still be good players coming in, good hungry players who will want to show that they can be here and play at this level. I know that whichever squad it is, they’ll be giving everything they can to get a win in Montenegro.”

Conor Noss of Borussia Monchengladbach is another who could miss the Montenegro game as the Balkan country is also on Germany’s red list, but John Caulfield has come out strongly against the use of a back-up squad.

The Galway United manager has said that the League of Ireland players on standby have been treated like ‘guinea pigs’ in all this and called on the FAI to forfeit the qualifier should clearance for all their players not be forthcoming.

“I don’t think there’s any slight on any of the players,” said Maher, the Bray Wanderers stopper who has been first-choice goalkeeper since Gavin Bazunu’s promotion to the seniors. “Any player that has come in has been excited.

“It’s one of the proudest moments that you can have to be called up for Ireland so my opinion is no. Everyone has come in same as they would before, with real excitement and pride, chest out and buzzing to be here.”

Covid has come to dominate the discourse around Stephen Kenny’s squad in light of Callum Robinson’s admission that he has opted against a vaccine and the senior manager’s estimation that approximately 40% of his squad is in the same boat.

Maher was up front in admitting that there are aspects to the Covid question and associated issues that players don’t fully grasp and he also touched on the confusing role which social media has played in clouding the issue.

“Honestly, I don’t even really read a lot of the stuff about vaccinations because there is a lot you can read with social media and you can read two totally opposite things side by side, so you don’t really know what to look at.

“I had my own decision based on my own surroundings and people around me so after that it doesn’t really bother me. As I said before, it’s everyone’s decision, including myself, that I had mine.”