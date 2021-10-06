FAI still unsure whether full U21 squad can travel to Montenegro

Quarantine regulations mean an exemption from the UK government for British-based players is required or Jim Crawford will have to play a crucial European qualifier with a home-based squad
Manager Jim Crawford talks to his players during a Republic of Ireland U21 training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown/ Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 17:36
Brendan O'Brien

The FAI is still awaiting news as to whether or not they will be able to bring their preferred U21 squad to Montenegro for next week’s European qualifier.

Manager Jim Crawford had to name two panels for this latest international window, in which they will face Luxembourg in Tallaght on Friday before flying to Podgorica the next day, as a result of Covid complications.

Under current guidelines, any UK-based Ireland U21 player would be forced to undergo a period in quarantine before returning to their clubs if they travel for that Montenegro game. The FAI is hoping that the UK government grants an exemption to footballers.

And soon.

The squad named for that Montenegro tie has, as a result, been bolstered with a number of players who play for SSE Airtricity League teams as Montenegro is not currently on Ireland’s red list of countries in Covid terms.

It’s far from ideal as Crawford attempts to build on the four points secured in their opening two group games, away to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg, though goalkeeper Brian Maher insists that this won’t be a distraction for the first game of this double-header.

“It’s honestly not something that’s been talked about in the group as it’s not the first game and it’s all out of our control at the moment because it’s what’s going on in the UK and we have… not tried to not speak about it, there just hasn’t been any talk about it because we have the game on Friday first and that’s been the focus.

“When Friday is finished we’ll talk about the Montenegro game and if there is an update.”

Covid has come to dominate the discourse around Stephen Kenny’s squad in light of Callum Robinson’s admission that he has opted against having a vaccine and the senior manager’s estimation that approximately 40% of his squad is in the same boat.

The ripple effect from all this inevitably saw Maher, a 20-year old footballer, answering questions about similar subjects. Not an easy task for anyone in the public eye, let alone one so young, but the Bray Wanderers goalkeeper handled it well.

Maher was honest and up front in admitting that there are aspects to the whole Covid question and associated issues that players don’t grasp completely and he also touched on the role social media is playing in all this.

“Honestly, I don’t even really read a lot of the stuff about vaccinations because there is a lot you can read with social media and you can read two totally opposite things side by side, so you don’t really know what to look at.

“I had my own decision based on my own surroundings and people around me so after that it doesn’t really bother me. As I said before, it’s everyone’s decision, including myself, that I had mine.”

