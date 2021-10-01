UK travel restrictions mean Ireland name two squads for U21 double header

The FAI is relying on the UK government granting an exemption to footballers if they’re to avoid sending a home-based squad to Montenegro for the upcoming U21 European qualifiers.

Jim Crawford has today named two squads, the first for the visit of Luxembourg to Tallaght next Friday and the second on the basis that UK-players may have to quarantine upon their return from Podgorica following the second part of the double-header on October 12.

FIFA, the Premier League and the English Football League have appealed to the UK Government to relax these rules for professional footballers on international duty this month and the FAI is working closely with their colleagues at The FA on this developing story.

With Montenegro on the UK and German red list, current Covid-19 travel restrictions could see Ireland travel to Podgorica with a home-based squad. Montenegro is currently not on Ireland’s red list.

Under the current guidelines in Britain and Germany, any UK or German based Ireland Under-21 player would be forced to undergo a period in quarantine before returning to their clubs if they travel to Montenegro for the second game of this international window.

Ireland are on four points after two games of the campaign, having beaten Bosnia-Herzegovina and drawn away to Luxembourg in September’s opening double-header.

Tickets for the Luxembourg game have gone on general sale today priced at €10 for adults, €5 for under-16s.

Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad for Luxembourg U21

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Bury Town, on loan from Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), David Odumosu (Drogheda United).

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Greenock Morton, on loan from Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (Peterborough United, on loan from West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Swindon Town, on loan from Brentford), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), Louie Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa), Colm Whelan (UCD).

Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad for Montenegro U21 (pending UK/German Covid-19 travel restrictions)

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Bury Town, on loan from Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), David Odumosu (Drogheda United).

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Greenock Morton, on loan from Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Kameron Ledwidge (Shelbourne) Josh Honohan (Cork City), Alex Murphy (Galway United), Niall O’Keefe (Waterford), Andrew Quinn (Bray Wanderers, on loan from Dundalk), Evan Weir (UCD).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (Peterborough United, on loan from West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Swindon Town, on loan from Brentford), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), Louie Watson (Derby County), Evan McLaughlin (Derry City), Niall Morahan (Sligo Rovers), Darragh Nugent (Longford Town, on loan from Shamrock Rovers), Killian Phillips (Drogheda United).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa), Colm Whelan (UCD), Johnny Kenny (Sligo), Brandon Kavanagh (Bray Wanderers, on loan from Shamrock Rovers), Cian Kavanagh (Waterford), Dean Williams (Longford Town, on loan from Shamrock Rovers).