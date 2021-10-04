Liam Brady gets hero's welcome at Sampdoria: 'I'm not the nostalgic type, but I was so happy'

Republic of Ireland great Liam Brady returned to one of his former clubs on Sunday — and was treated to a rapturous ovation from Sampdoria fans ahead of the Serie A meeting with Udinese.

Brady, who played for the Genoa side between 1982 and 1984, having transferred from Juventus, held aloft a special commemorative club shirt bearing his name to long and loud applause from home fans before the 3-3 draw.

Brady, who played 57 times for the club, fondly recalled his spell at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris — better known as 'the Marassi' — when speaking in Italian to Samp TV.

(Photo by Getty Images)

"My memories of those two years are wonderful. I arrived here without really understanding the city or the club, but speaking with (then president) Paolo Mantovani he convinced me to give it a try.

"Juventus were happy, because I did not leave them to join another club competing with them. I settled very quickly, I found a home less than a month and my wife was pregnant with our first child. They were good times, really."

Brady was soon joined at the club by England international Trevor Francis.

"I knew Trevor Francis from England, we played against each other several times. He was two or three years older than me, was sold by Birmingham to Nottingham Forrest for a record transfer fee and he was an England international. He was truly an English football star.

“When Mantovani told me that Francis was coming to Sampdoria, I didn't believe him! I had been in Italy for a few years so I helped him understand the language, the lifestyle, the football and he was one of the best strikers I have ever played with."

Another Samp legend, Roberto Mancini, also joined from Bologna that season.

“You could tell right away that Mancini was destined to be a great player.

“Alessandro Scanziani is the player who helped me the most. He was the captain, set an example for everyone else and always gave 100 percent.

“I was probably the friendliest to (Francesco) Casagrande, but we all got along really well, creating an environment where we were all together.

"I have fond memories of (manager) Renzo Ulivieri, because he had a great sense of humor. He was serious, but also understood life's issues and treated everyone the same, so no one was given special treatment. I like this attitude in a coach."

(Photo by Getty Images)

After two years at the club, Brady moved on to Inter Milan on good terms.

He added: "I'm not the nostalgic type, but I was so happy to see Marassi and Samp. I want to thank the Samp fans because when I left they gave me a big goodbye and didn't criticise me. They understood that I wanted to play at the highest level in Europe. I think they still love me and that's why it's always a pleasure to come here."