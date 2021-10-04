Nine players in line for first Ireland caps as Mohan names U19 squad

Nine players are in line for their first Ireland caps after Under-19 Head Coach Tom Mohan finalised a 23-player squad for a friendly double-header against Sweden in Marbella this week.

John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa, Aidemo Emakhu, Cristiano Fitzgerald, Oisin Gallagher, Cian Hayes, Johnny Kenny, Jevon Mills, Josh Seary and Harry Vaughan all win first call-ups.

Mohan will take his squad to the south of Spain as he prepares for the UEFA Under-19 European Qualifiers in Bulgaria next month. Bulgaria, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro are all in Ireland's group.

The Boys in Green face Sweden MU19 on Friday, October 8 and again on Monday, October 11.

The game ends an almost two-year wait for an international fixture for this group.

Mohan said: “We’re really looking forward to the return to matches.

"The squad we’ve selected is a culmination of hard work from our MU19s staff and FAI scouts in Ireland and the UK who have covered numerous games. It has allowed us to monitor and assess a large group of players during assessment days and training camps in Ireland and England prior to selecting the squad for these friendly games against Sweden.

“It's so good to finally have clarity that games can go ahead. We're delighted to have a squad together again after preparing for such a long time and no doubt Sweden will be a tough opponent. They are a strong well organised side with quality attacking Players which will provide a test for us and that's what we want.

“I’m sure there will be a good edge to the games as Players will be fighting for places for the European qualifiers."

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Arlo Doherty (Leicester City), Dan Rose (Schalke 04)

Defenders: James Abankwah (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Val Adedokun (Brentford), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Jevon Mills (Hull City), Josh Seary (Preston North End)

Midfielders: John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa (Getafe), Kian Corbally (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Evan Caffrey (UCD), Oisin Gallagher (Lincoln City), Ben McCormack (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Ed McJannett (Luton Town), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic)

Forwards: Aidomo Emakhu (Shamrock Rovers)*, Cristiano Fitzgerald (Boavista), Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers), Cian Hayes (Fleetwood Town), Johnny Kenny (Sligo Rovers)**, Jamie Mullins (Bohemians), Luke Pearce (Southampton) *Will join up with the MU19s after game one.

**Will join up with MU19 after game one, subject to Under-21s call-up.