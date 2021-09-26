Arsenal ascent continues past toothless Tottenham as Saka and Smith-Rowe star

ARSENAL 3 (Smith-Rowe 12, Aubameyang 27, Saka 33) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1 (Son 79)

Talk about a reversal of fortune.

Two weekends ago, when the Premier League resumed after the recent international break, Tottenham were top of the table with a 100% record while Arsenal were rock bottom, wondering where their next win was coming from.

Since then, however, Spurs have lost their way and lost three games on the spin, while Arsenal have won three in a row to move above their bitter North London rivals into the top half of the table.

And while plenty of Arsenal fans had been calling for the head of Mikel Arteta when it was all going wrong, they were singing his name last night, while also gleefully taunting Nuno Espirito Santo with chants of 'You're getting sacked in the morning” after the Portuguese coach watched another car-crash of a performance from his side, who conceded three goals for the third successive game. Having lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the past fortnight, Spurs were heading for an unwanted treble before Heung Min Son scored a late goal that was scant consolation for their fans, who are rapidly losing faith in Jose Mourinho's successor.

The damage was done in the first 33 minutes at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal raced into a three-goal lead that was never going to be overturned by this toothless Tottenham side. Arsenal youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe scored their first league goals of the season, either side of a strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

While the Arsenal captain was on target for the fifth time this season, his Tottenham counterpart Harry Kane was woefully out of sorts again, spurning two good chances and managing only one effort on target.

Kane's malaise has spread through his team-mates in recent weeks, and Tottenham were truly terrible once again.

They were second best from the start and it was no great surprise to see Arsenal take the lead. Saka was the architect, advancing down the right wing, where he went past Sergio Reguilon with ease and had the time and space to deliver the ball into the heart of goal. Although his low cut-back was neither particularly powerful or precise, Tottenham's defenders looked frozen in time and the ball ran into the path of the onrushing Smith-Rowe, who had the simple task of sidefooting past Hugo Lloris from ten yards.

Home supporters erupted in joy, taunting Tottenham fans with derogatory chants about their side – and they were not wrong. Spurs were abject, failing to put together meaningful moves or create clear chances. Son managed their only effort on target in a one-sided first-half when he capitalised on a slip from Takehiro Tomiyasu to charge forward and fire a fierce angled shot that Aaron Ramsdale did well to tip away at his near post. But Spurs offered little goal threat otherwise, and it was always more likely that Arsenal would be the next to score. And so it proved with two goals in six minutes that effectively ended the contest with almost an hour remaining.

Aubameyang scored in the 27th minute when he finished off a move he had started in his own half, releasing Smith-Rowe for a scintillating run down the left. When the youngster played the ball into the penalty area, Aubameyang met it with a low first-time shot that flew into the far corner of goal.

Tottenham were being run ragged and were the architects of their own downfall when Saka made it 3-0 in the 33rd minute. Kane fell over the ball to lose possession high up the pitch. Martin Odegaard and Smith-Rowe shuttled the ball forward to Saka, who cut into the penalty area. Kane ran back half the length of the pitch in a bid to atone for his error, and slid in on his England colleague. He got the ball briefly, but Saka nicked it back and tucked it past Lloris for a well-deserved goal. Both he and Smith-Rowe were outstanding, vying for man-of-the-match plaudits.

By contrast, Kane had another game to forget. The England captain has a good record in this fixture, but the first time he got a sight of goal, from a corner five minutes before half-time, he planted his header wide of the far post. An hour had passed before he managed an effort on target, forcing Ramsdale to dive full-length to save his low shot, before lobbing another chance wide moments later.

By that stage, Santo, who spent most of the game looking on silently from the sidelines, seemingly unable to inspire his players, had made changes. He took off the ineffective Dele Alli and error-prone Japhet Tanganga at half-time, and then sent on Bryan Gil for Tanguy Ndombele. Gil helped Spurs get a late goal back when he won the ball wide on the left to set up Reguilon for a low cross that was turned in by Son. Ramsdale got a hand to the ball but could not stop it, finally conceding a goal after three clean sheets since arriving from Sheffield United.

And the keeper calmed Arsenal nerves in the closing stages when he tipped Lucas Moura's looping shot onto his crossbar and away.

But there was never really much chance of Tottenham snatching an undeserved point, and they have now slipped into the bottom half of the table, while Arsenal's ascent continues.

ARSENAL (4-5-1): Ramsdale 8; Tomiyasu 7, White 7, Gabriel 7, Tierney 8; Saka 9 (Maitland Niles 86), Odegaard 7, Partey 7, Xhaka 6 (Lakonga 82), Smith-Rowe 9 (Tavares 86); Aubameyang 7.

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Lloris 6; Tanganga 5 (Emerson Royal 46), Sanchez 5, Dier 5, Reguilon 6; Hjobjerg 5, Ndombele 4 (Gil 69), Alli 5 (Skipp 46); Moura 6, Kane 5, Son 6.

Referee: Craig Pawson 7.