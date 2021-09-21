Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne off the mark as Man City blast Wycombe

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola handed out six debuts to teenagers in the competition in which his team simply cannot lose but it was the continuing return of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne that will have given him greatest pleasure.
Steffen 6; Egan-Riley 7, Burns 7, Mbete 7, Wilson-Esbrand 7 (McAtee 71, 6), De Bruyne 7, Lavia 6, Foden 9, Mahrez 8, Torres 6 (Palmer 71, 6), Sterling 6.
Carson, Dias, Jesus, Silva, Cancelo.
Stockdale 6; McCarthy 6, Stewart 7, Tafazolli 7, Jacobson 7; Gape 6 (Scowen 75, 6); Wheeler 6, Obita 7, Kaikai 7 (Horgan 68, 6); Akinfenwa 5 (Vokes 65, 6), Hanlan 7.
Grimmer, Thompson, McCleary Przybek.
R Jones 7.