Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne off the mark as Man City blast Wycombe

Man City 6 Wycombe 1

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola handed out six debuts to teenagers in the competition in which his team simply cannot lose but it was the continuing return of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne that will have given him greatest pleasure.

With a run of games that features visits to Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool before the October international break, Guardiola fielded a predictably weakened side.

Still, among the six teenage debutants, three of whom had numbers in the nineties on their backs, were first team squad members bought for a total of £180m (€209.68m).

It is that ridiculous strength in depth that has helped City to win the last four League Cups.

And while a back four with a combined age of 72 performed admirably, particularly against wily Wycombe veteran Adebayo Akinfenwa, it was their more experienced team mates at the other end of the field who swung the tie.

De Bruyne and Foden, who both had injury-ravaged summers, scored their first goals of the season and, surely, Guardiola will be looking for them to make some contribution to that trio of daunting away fixtures.

They were needed here, too, after Wanderers took a shock 22nd minute lead following a corner City failed to clear and Ryan Tafazolli squared for Brandon Hanlan whose first goal for the club, in front of 2,000 travelling supporters, was one to remember.

But Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez offered Wycombe a sign of things to come by both striking the woodwork and City were behind for just seven minutes.

Foden made the goal, surging out of his own half and picking out De Bruyne with a magnificent pass into space which allowed the Belgian to shoot through the legs of Jason McCarthy and into the far corner.

Though still level, Wycombe look broken and one of the City debutants, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand showed skill down the left before picking out Mahrez who converted from a dozen yards.

And, on the stroke of half-time, Foden was inexplicably allowed space from a short corner before smacking an unstoppable left-foot shot into the visitors’ goal from 25 yards.

It was largely one-way traffic after the interval before City claimed their fourth on 71 minutes with Foden crossing and Ferran Torres scoring, unmarked, from six yards.

Guardiola still had time to throw on two more teenagers, and Mahrez time to score a fifth, converting a selfless Sterling assist after 83 minutes.

Cole Palmer, a 19-year-old who has tasted limited first team football off the bench, wrapped the win up in the final minute when he sprinted half the length of the field and finished superbly from the edge of the area.

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Steffen 6; Egan-Riley 7, Burns 7, Mbete 7, Wilson-Esbrand 7 (McAtee 71, 6), De Bruyne 7, Lavia 6, Foden 9, Mahrez 8, Torres 6 (Palmer 71, 6), Sterling 6.

Substitutes (not used) Carson, Dias, Jesus, Silva, Cancelo.

WYCOMBE (4-1-3-2): Stockdale 6; McCarthy 6, Stewart 7, Tafazolli 7, Jacobson 7; Gape 6 (Scowen 75, 6); Wheeler 6, Obita 7, Kaikai 7 (Horgan 68, 6); Akinfenwa 5 (Vokes 65, 6), Hanlan 7.

Substitutes (not used) Grimmer, Thompson, McCleary Przybek.

Referee: R Jones 7.