Dundalk hit with Covid outbreak on eve of FAI Cup replay

Holders Dundalk have been hit with a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of their FAI Cup quarter-final replay against Finn Harps in Oriel Park on Tuesday night.

It is understood that up to four players have tested positive and have been ruled out of the game with the rest of the squad awaiting the results of tests which took place this morning to determine whether they can play in the tie.

This is the second outbreak of Covid-19 at the Louth club in the last three months with three players missing the Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie with Newtown in July.

With the FAI Cup looking like the Lilywhites' best route to Europe, it is also a huge blow to their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division survival hopes with games against Sligo Rovers and Bohemians to follow at Oriel Park on Friday and Monday respectively.

Dundalk currently lie ninth in the table in the promotion/relegation play-off spot having taken just one point from their last six games.

The Covid outbreak comes at a time when Vinny Perth's side are already without several players through injury. Brian Gartland, Cameron Yates, Patrick McEleney, David McMillan, Wilfried Zahibo and Daniel Kelly have all been missing through injury of late while Han Jeong-woo will also miss Tuesday's replay due to suspension.

It is understood that the FAI are aware of the situation but there appears little hope of the game being postponed, with league rules stating that the game will go ahead if a club has 14 fit and available players with the fixture conceded if they don't have those numbers.

Dundalk, who beat Shamrock Rovers in last December's final, looked like they were destined to reach the last four of the Cup for the eighth time in nine seasons on Friday when they led 10 men Finn Harps 3-1 with six minutes to play but substitute Sean Boyd rescued a replay for Ollie Horgan's men with a superb late double, including a 95th minute equaliser to keep their own Cup ambitions alive.