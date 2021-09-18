John Egan on the double as Sheffield United defeat Hull

Republic of Ireland international John Egan scored twice as Sheffield United defeated Hull 3-1 at the MKM Stadium.

Billy Sharp scored on his 300th appearance for United to put the Blades in front.

Although Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram superbly saved Sharp's spot-kick just before half-time, the visitors took control after the break thanks to Egan's double.

Egan headed home two corners - both from his Republic of Ireland teammate Conor Hourihane - to kill off any hope of a Hull comeback despite Keane Lewis-Potter's consolation, their first goal in more than 10 hours.

The win extends Slavisa Jokanovic's side's unbeaten run to five games, while the Tigers slipped into the relegation zone.