FAI Cup: Darragh Burns brace sees St Pat's march into last four

St Patrick's Athletic 3 Wexford 0

Darragh Burns was on target twice as 10-man St Patrick’s Athletic cruised into the semi-finals of the FAI Cup with a 3-0 win at home to Wexford.

The winger beat Wexford keeper Jimmy Corcoran with tidy finishes in each half before substitute Ronan Coughlan sealed the win in injury time.

There was no shortage of incident as referee Derek Tomney, who came under fire for issuing three red cards in Longford last week, sent two players off in the first half.

Saints defender Sam Bone was dismissed after just seven minutes for a last-man foul on Wexford striker Jack Moylan.

Pats dominated despite their numerical disadvantage, and the numbers were evened up when Conor Crowley was shown a second yellow four minutes before the break.

Stephen O’Donnell’s best-laid plans went out the window early on as he lost one of his two centre-halfs to a needless red card. The home side were incensed by the decision but Bone had pulled back ex-Bohs man Moylan as he latched onto Corcoran’s quick kick-out and raced clear.

Jamie Lennon slotted in for Bone, while Wexford continued to play with five across the back and had half-chances through Moylan and defender Lorcan Fitzgerald.

Saints were denied a penalty when Matty Smith was bundled over in the box by Kevin McEvoy, but they got the goal they deserved 11 minutes from half time.

Billy King found his opposite winger Burns with a deft through ball, and the Northern Ireland underage international steadied himself before beating Corcoran.

Things got worse for Wexford when Crowley was shown a harsh second yellow, and they were fortunate not to fall further behind in injury time.

Corcoran did well to beat King to a cross, but the loose ball fell for Burns, who couldn’t find the target on his weaker right foot.

Harry Groome had their best chance of the game as he stood up Paddy Barrett and bent the ball towards the corner, but Liverpool loanee Vitezslav Jaros saved well.

Matty Smith came close to adding a second as he met Burns’ right-wing cross with a flick, but the ball bounced past the post on the far side.

Burns added his second of the game midway through the second half, Chris Forrester the creator this time and it was another tidy finish from Burns.

Coughlan added the third from the penalty spot in injury time after Paul Cleary took down Forrester.

Burns had appealed to be allowed to take the penalty and seal a first career hat-trick, but the striker waved them off to score his first goal since June.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Vitezslav Jaros; Jak Hickman, Sam Bone, Paddy Barrett (James Abankwa 89), Ian Bermingham; Jamie Lennon, Chris Forrester, Ben McCormack; Billy King, Darragh Burns (Alfie Lewis 62), Matty Smith (Ronan Coughlan 73).

WEXFORD: Jimmy Corcoran; Thomas Considine (Daniel Dobbin 87), Kevin McEvoy, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Paul Cleary, Paul Fox; Karl Fitzsimons (Ayman Yousif 87), Karl Manahan (Evan Farrell 68), Conor Crowley, Harry Groome (Jack Connolly 87); Jack Moylan.

Referee: Derek Tomney.