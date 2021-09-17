Graham Cummins: Let’s not gag the few interesting characters football has left

Should we be punishing managers and players for speaking their minds and giving what they believe is an honest assessment? We are always looking for honesty from managers rather than the same old clichés.

But what can we expect when nine times out of 10 managers and players are punished for sharing their true opinions. The way football is going; are we better just asking managers and players what they had for breakfast instead of talking about football — at least then we might get an honest answer.

Football associations, clubs, fans and even some of the media have made part of football dull.

Players and managers have become so wary of the repercussions they might face for saying the incorrect thing, that we never get to truly know what the person is really like or thinks.

If you want to get a true insight into what players are really like then it is only worth interviewing retired players because they are the people that tell the truth because they are cannot be dropped from the team, fined by the club or the association, or receive a backlash from the fans.

Waterford manager Marc Bircham spoke out after he took issue with a number of key decisions by referee Rob Harvey after their match with Shamrock Rovers last weekend. Now, while I might not agree with everything he says, I do feel he should be entitled to give his honest overview without being fined or serving a suspension.

We want to encourage the very few characters that are left in football and not scare them into becoming robots who repeat the same answers every week.

It comes to the stage where I question the point of press conferences and post-match interviews. Is it me or are press conferences becoming repetitive and outdated? Players go into them with the mindset of ‘just get through this by giving safe answers’ and I would imagine managers do the same.

I do know managers tend to use them sometimes as a way of trying to influence the upcoming referee. A manager might speak about how he feels his side are not getting enough penalties or that the upcoming opposition go to ground very easily, in the hope that the referee would have read or heard his comments and will be inclined to give a penalty, were a decision to be made, or not award the opposition as many free-kicks.

In the latter stages of my career, I always tried to give more of an honest opinion. I had become bored of giving the same answers. I knew I would be going into a career of sports journalism and my loyalties started to lean towards those asking the questions.

I was warned by a manager after one of my interviews. I was actually quite shocked because I didn’t believe I had said anything incorrect — and neither did the manager — but it offended someone in the club and they wanted to fine me for it. I had to be ‘babysat’ – have someone from the club sit next to me and monitor every word I spoke — with the next interview I participated in.

We hear about players being media trained, but that is more for players who play at a higher level. Teams in the lower leagues in England and here in the League of Ireland don’t have the time and resources for media training. What I’ve tended to notice in those leagues is that if a player does give the wrong answer to a question, then the club will not allow him to be interviewed in the future until they feel he can be trusted again.

Awkward

I have interviewed players that have been media trained and ‘babysat’ during an interview. Before the interview, the club’s press officer requested every question I was going to ask. Any question they believed might cause conflict wasn’t allowed. The interview itself was quite awkward and I never felt comfortable — and I’m sure the player didn’t either.

Players have to be mindful when it comes to social media because there is always someone looking to take them down. I enjoyed reading Waterford player Greg Halford’s tweets after their game last weekend. He gave his assessment of the referee’s performance — which wasn’t a glowing report of Rob Manley — but we want to be reading more of a player’s true thoughts and not the boring, predictable acknowledgement of ‘how great the fans were’. This cannot be true of every game because I’ve played in matches when fans have booed us off the pitch and I wouldn’t refer to them as ‘great’.

Top players — players who can afford it — have companies running their social media, probably because they want someone who knows how to promote the player but also someone who knows the right thing to say to avoid trouble.

Although that is not always the case — just ask Joe Hart after he had to publically apologise to Tottenham fans for ‘his’ post on social media after Spurs went out of the Europa League last season.

Football is one of the most entertaining sports on the pitch, but off it, it can be one of the dullest. Characters in the game should be allowed express themselves to a certain limit without fear of being punished.