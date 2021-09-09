Vera Pauw not feeling the heat as Irish women look to end their own winless run

Vera Pauw insists she’s not feeling pressure about the prospect of her seven-match winless run as Ireland’s women’s manager extending over the next six weeks.

The Girls in Green host Olympics semi-finalists Australia, ranked 11 in the world, Tallaght on Tuesday week, September 21.

That friendly will act as warm-up for the duels against the two higher seeds nations in their 2023 World Cup qualifying group, Sweden and Finland.

The Swedes, up to second in Fifa’s standings after missing out on Olympic gold on a penalty shootout, come to Dublin on Thursday, October 21.

Ireland travel to face Finland five days later; the meeting against the group’s second seeds being staged at Helsinki’s 39,500-seater Olympic Stadium, where their men’s team hosted Stephen Kenny’s side last October.

Pauw, a veteran coach who previously managed her native Netherlands, Scotland and South Africa, isn’t thinking about her winless streak stretching into double-figures.

“My saying to my players and to myself is: ‘To succeed, you must have the guts to fail’,” she declared.

“It’s not about myself or my position, only what is best for the players. I’ve never in my career chosen for myself and I won’t start now.” Pauw was speaking at the announcement of Sky becoming primary sponsors of the women’s national team.

Topically, given the revised mission espoused by Stephen Kenny earlier this week, she was asked whether this quest to reach a first-ever major tournament in 2023 is a dry run for the European Championships in Poland.

"This World Cup is our priority at this moment,” she proclaimed with a smile. “Top sport is about the next event so we will do everything in our power to qualify for the World Cup."

What would have been a welcome opportunity to claim their first win in 18 months against a Georgian side ranked 123 in the world was scuppered. The campaign opener was scheduled for next Friday only for red-list restrictions to postpone the fixture until June 2022.

“We would have been missing 22 players,” she said of the travel restrictions which have been imposed on their players based with UK clubs.

Hence they will have just the visit of Australia – with Chelsea star Sam Kerr winning her 100th cap – in the upcoming window.

Ireland will have Clare Shine back in the squad, after she recently scored for Glasgow City in the Uefa Champions League, with Birmingham City full-back Harriet Scott also returning. Galway WFC defender Savannah McCarthy – a teen star who couldn’t break into the squad under Pauw’s predecessor Colin Bell – is also drafted back in.

Megan Campbell’s cruel run of injuries – her latest being last month’s ankle ligament damage weeks after joining Liverpool – rules her out, along with Keeva Keenan, Claire O'Riordan, Alli Murphy, Hayley Nolan and Aoife Colvill.

After a positive fortnight when the Sky deal followed an accord to equalise appearance fees between the men’s and women’s squads, arresting the slide on the pitch is the aim.

“We are aware that we have not qualified yet for a tournament,” added Pauw.

“Sky trusts the potential of these fantastic players and I can only say we will do our part to support our sponsor in any way, being inspirational to the little girls of Ireland."

Ireland women’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College).

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne).