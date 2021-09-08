Jeff Hendrick: Three points in Azerbaijan 'something we should be achieving'

Jeff Hendrick feels Ireland should be recording their first win of the World Cup campaign at the sixth attempt next month in Azerbaijan.

A sequence of three defeats in a row was halted by a couple of 1-1 draws against Azerbaijan and Serbia in the past four days but Ireland’s sole competitive interest in the group now rests on catching Luxembourg for third place.

A trip to Baku on October 8 is next up, followed by a home friendly against Qatar four days later before Ireland conclude the qualifiers in mid-November at home to Portugal and away to Luxembourg.

Pride, as well as points, is at stake now for the players such as Hendrick who will be 34 when the 2026 World Cup comes around. Stephen Kenny’s contract extension also hinges on the remainder of the campaign, not that Hendrick is calling for the FAI to resolve that matter anytime soon.

“We should be looking to go to Azerbaijan, playing like that and trying to get a win,” the Newcastle United midfielder said. “It’s definitely doable and something we should be achieving.

“If you’re being realistic, some of the other games are going to be very, very hard to win but we nearly did it against Portugal last week.

“We’re not gifted with hundreds of players operating in all of the top leagues. We know what we are and the squad we have.

“I’m not getting any younger but still feel I have some good years left in me. I am only 29 and have seen players in the past going until their mid-30s. Hopefully I can be in and around that for a good few years to come.”

Asked about the ongoing speculation over Kenny’s deal, which has nine months left to run, the Dubliner said: “That’s nothing to do with me. As players, we came in to play for the manager and from day one we’re getting instructions and building for the games. I don’t even know what the situation is with that.”

Hendrick started two of the three qualifiers in this window and believes the character of the squad was underlined by them snaffling a late equaliser against the Serbs.

Of the 11 goals Ireland have scored in Kenny’s 16 matches at the helm, six came after the 84th minute.

“I think we definitely had to make a statement against Serbia, if I’m being honest,” he said. “It was good to get the draw late on. Over the last couple of years, I think we’ve scored a lot of late goals but that is the character of the Irish squad I suppose.”

While character was vital, moreso was the class of Gavin Bazunu. The teen’s string of saves prevented the Serbs from being well out of sight by the time of Ireland’s goal.

“I have been impressed with Gav since he came into the squad in March,” added Hendrick.

“I think he has grown into the jersey. With each game, he keeps getting better and more confident, not only with the saves he makes but his distribution with the ball at his feet is very good. We’re lucky to have so many really good goalkeepers.”