Late levellers: Six more last-gasp Irish equilisers

We’ve seen this movie countless times: Ireland fall behind in a qualifying match at home. Then they score in the closing stages – always at the Lansdowne Road end – to draw 1-1.

Here are six selections from the highlights reel.

IRELAND 1 ENGLAND 1 – Euro 92 qualifier – November 1990

Substitute Tony Cascarino scored his sixth international goal with a towering far-post header in the 79th minute to extend Ireland’s unbeaten home run in qualifiers under Jack Charlton to 10 matches. David Platt had given Graham Taylor’s team the lead 12 minutes earlier, completing a swift counter-attack from Lee Dixon’s low cross.

But Cascarino soared highest to meet Steve Staunton’s hanging delivery and head past Chris Woods to rescue a point.

IRELAND 1 POLAND 1 – Euro 2016 qualifier – March 2015

91 minutes had elapsed as Robbie Brady’s corner kick from the left picked out Wes Hoolahan at the far post. The little man headed the ball into Poland’s six-yard box, where substitute Shane Long dinked it over Lukasz Fabianksi for his 12th international goal.

Ireland had trailed from the 26th minute, when Slawomir Peszko robbed Brady before firing past Shay Given. The point eventually helped Martin O’Neill’s team to a play-off place, from which they qualified.

IRELAND 1 AUSTRIA 1 – World Cup 2018 qualifier – June 2017

Austria regretted not adding to defender Martin Hinteregger’s first-half strike when Jon Walters raced on to Robbie Brady’s curling long pass in the 85th minute to rifle the ball past goalkeeper Heinz Lindner.

Shane Duffy thought he had won the match for O’Neill’s team two minutes later when he bundled the ball home, but he was penalised for a foul. Harry Arter and James McClean missed chances to equalize before Walters struck his 14th international goal.

IRELAND 1 SWITZERLAND 1 – Euro 2020 qualifier – September 2019

David McGoldrick’s first – and only – international goal kept alive Ireland’s hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020 as Jeff Hendrick won his 50th cap. Seconds after Glenn Whelan’s long-range shot crashed against the Swiss crossbar, McGoldrick rose majestically to head James McClean’s deflected left-wing cross beyond Yann Sommer in the 85th minute.

Mick McCarthy’s team, who had trailed to Fabian Schar’s neat finish for 11 minutes, stayed top of Group D with three matches remaining.

IRELAND 1 DENMARK 1 – Euro 2020 qualifier – November 2019

Another 85th minute equaliser!

This time right-back Matt Doherty headed his first international goal from an Enda Stevens left-wing delivery as McCarthy’s men chased the win that would book their ticket to the Euro 2020 finals. But despite a frenetic finish, they had to settle for a play-off place.

Earlier, Martin Braithwaite had ghosted his way behind Doherty to stud the ball past Darren Randolph from Henrik Dalsgaard’s cross after 72 minutes.

IRELAND 1 AZERBAIJAN 1 – World Cup 2022 qualifier – September 2021

Four of Shane Duffy’s five goals for Ireland have come in 1-1 draws, three of them late equalisers. So it was no surprise that the 87th-minute leveller to avert a humiliating home defeat last week was scored by the big defender, pressed into centre-forward action to head home Josh Cullen’s delightful delivery.

Stephen Kenny’s team had trailed to Emin Mahmudov’s stunning strike in the last minute of the first half.