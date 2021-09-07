Is Stephen Kenny’s four-year plan on same page as the FAI?

Just when we thought Steve Staunton’s four-year plan was consigned to history, along comes Stephen Kenny to borrow the blueprint.

The difference between the two Stephens is that Stan’s grand vision was at least authorised by his employers.

Lest we forget, it didn’t reach the midway point.

Kenny, by contrast, was recruited on a one-campaign deal for this Word Cup, albeit his contract drifts into the start of next year’s Nations League qualifiers due to the Qatar showpiece switching from the summer to winter months.

Still, the unorthodox succession plan hatched by John Delaney, entailing Kenny succeeding Mick McCarthy, has taken a new twist based on the incumbent’s revelations on the eve of Serbia’s visit to Lansdowne Road.

For, according to Kenny, his energies were always funnelled into building and solidifying a squad armed to qualify for the 24-nation European Championships in 2024.

Getting to the World Cup — which Ireland came within a play-off of managing in two of the last three tournaments — was never in his view a realistic prospect.

This was the first time since replacing McCarthy 17 months ago that Kenny’s strategic approach was given a public airing.

Yet, tellingly, the manager refused to confirm whether the timeline was aligned to the FAI hierarchy’s.

It’s certainly not an agenda rubberstamped by the association’s board, the forum who ultimately decide the fate of senior managers.

Some directors were miffed at the manager’s solo run, not the first time his media utterances have caused bewilderment in the boardroom.

The only obstacle to Kenny’s noble outlook is his current employment doesn’t stretch to that predicted peak.

His contract expires in July 2021, seven months before qualifiers for the 2024 Euros begin.

Like every manager since Delaney generously handed rookie Staunton a four-year contract in January 2006, Kenny has to earn his right to an extension.

And, despite the majority of FAI board members, principally chairman Roy Barrett, affording mitigation for his early struggles, the overall record is overwhelmingly damning.

One win in 15 games and no victories in 11 competitive fixtures have him overseeing a side on the brink of bowing out of World Cup contention with just three dead rubbers lurking to close the year.

That’s the reality and rationale for contingencies being already explored behind the scenes.

As detailed in yesterday’s Irish Examiner, there’s too much at stake across an organisation striving to attain financial self-sustainability for trial periods to become the norm.

Tight finances and the dearth of successor candidates won’t spare Kenny.

Similar to Mick McCarthy’s first tenure, along with the spells of Staunton and Brian Kerr, a degree of learning on the job is inevitable.

However, that will only be tolerated for so long when lessons aren’t being learnt.

While the manager was justifiably praised for his selection and tactics in last Wednesday’s late defeat to Portugal, equally he was considered amiss on both fronts three days later.

Azerbaijan were offered too much of a welcome to Aviva Stadium by Ireland as the visitors gorged on the space created by Kenny’s two-man midfield.

He can portray as much as he wants a blue-sky picture of an Ireland side featuring a flock of his graduates taking Europe by storm, implanting himself as the supremo, but unless there’s a marked upturn in consistency, his day of reckoning beckons.

“With Portugal and Serbia in the group, and the spine of the last campaign being ripped out of the group, did anyone think we were favourites to qualify or that we should qualify?” he said of a campaign Ireland have taken one point from 12 in.

“We didn’t go out not to win these qualifiers and the expectation was to beat Luxembourg and Azerbaijan at home but there is a plan in place.

“I’ve taken a decision — right or wrong — to build this squad into a really, really competitive team to qualify for Germany in 2024.

“I think there’s been real progress overall, to be honest. That’s the way myself and the staff see it and there are plenty of people behind us.

“There are a lot of people who aren’t, who say: ‘That’s not your job to develop the game here, your job is just to win the next game’.

“That kind of near-sightedness doesn’t create anything. You might beat teams that you should beat but you’ll never beat the teams you strive to beat.

“You’re trying to build something tangible over a period of time and that can be successful.”

Kenny’s problem with such declarations is he’s not beating any team; even the Azeris ranked 112 in the world, one place above Mozambique. Attempting to accentuate moral victories in Serbia and Portugal — “without question, two of Ireland’s best away performances in the last decade” — is futile when a defeat to Luxembourg and draw with the Azeris derailed the entire campaign by the halfway juncture.

Asked if his bosses were on the same page, his answer highlighted the sort of dysfunctionality the FAI hoped had departed with the last regime.

“No (but) I think the FAI knew when I was appointed that they had good players coming through the system,” he said.

“They would have been realistic that we hadn’t qualified for the World Cup since 2002 and the difficulty now with just the group winner guaranteed to qualify.

“We discussed it but I am not really going to go into internal discussions between myself and everybody else within the FAI.”

Serbia possesses the armoury to make those conversations difficult but if Kenny shows half the fight he did yesterday, he could stumble on longer than his namesake and fellow Dundalk favourite managed to 14 years ago.