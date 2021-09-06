Stephen Kenny comes out fighting, says Euro 2024 was always the target

Stephen Kenny has come out fighting against the doubters – claiming his mission from the outset was reaching Euro 2024 without agreeing the target with the FAI.

A run of three defeats for Kenny’s Ireland in the World Cup campaign was only punctuated by salvaging a late draw on Saturday against an Azerbaijan side ranked 112 in the world.

Serbia can officially end Ireland’s qualification prospects by avoiding defeat at Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night, leaving the finals games against the Azeris, Portugal and Luxembourg as a battle to rescue third spot.

However, 17 months after being elevated to the post as part of a succession plan arrangement, the manager says he never expected Ireland to realistically compete for a place in Qatar next year.

Ireland last reached the World Cup in 2002 but have progressed to playoffs since in 2009 and 2017.

He contends his overhaul of the squad has been designed with the next campaign in mind, the tilt for the Euros in Germany, though his contract expires next July – seven months before the qualifiers for that tournament kick off.

Asked whether the run of one game in 15 games, or the resultant criticism, affects his players, Kenny launched into a monologue.

“With Portugal and Serbia in the group, and the spine of the last campaign being ripped out of the group, did anyone think we were favourites to qualify or that we should qualify?

“We certainly have a plan in place. I’ve taken a decision – right or wrong – that we would build this squad to be a really, really competitive team to qualify for Germany 2024.

“We didn’t try to not win the games – going close in Serbia and Portugal away, scoring first in both.

“Collectively, we made that decision and that’s why we did.

“I think there’s real progress overall to be honest. That’s the way I see it, the way my staff and all the coaches see it and there are a lot of people behind us.

“There are a lot of people who aren’t who say ‘that’s not your job to develop the game here, your job is just to win the next game’.

“That kind of near-sightedness doesn’t create anything, you might beat teams that you should beat but you’ll never beat the teams you strive to beat. You’re trying to build something tangible over a period of time and that can be successful. That’s how I see it.”

When asked if that outlook warranted a new contract, he replied: “Well I’ve been given no assurances in that regard. I’ve taken the decisions regardless of the impact on myself here. I’ve not been given any assurances. I’ve just been given full support by the FAI behind the scenes. They’ve been brilliant.”