Graham Cummins: Can this Shamrock Rovers team really be considered great after weeks like that?

It's been a difficult week for Shamrock Rovers. The Hoops would have been quietly confident of reaching the Europa Conference group stages when the draw was made for the playoff round but they fell short against Flora Tallinn. That was followed by a defeat against Bohemians in the FAI Cup which has put the reputation of this Rovers’ side at risk.

We have all praised and applauded this team for their achievements over the past three seasons. Stephen Bradley’s side have won an FAI Cup, were undefeated winning their first league title in nine years last season, and they appear to be strolling to another league trophy this campaign. However, because of their unsuccessful European campaigns and their failure to win a domestic double, they will never be seen as one of the great teams to have played in the League of Ireland.

What legacy will this Rovers team leave? They can’t even be considered the best team to play in the League of Ireland over the last five years — that accolade has to go to the 2018 Dundalk side that won a domestic double.

My former club, Cork City, also won the double in 2017, a season in which they went 22 games unbeaten at the start of the season — including 21 wins. But that achievement will always be questioned because of the role of Sean Maguire, and how reliant City were on the Republic of Ireland international.

Of course, to win a league is a remarkable achievement by any team, and come the end of the season, when this Rovers team are lifting the title, I don’t think these players will reminisce about the last week.

However, I’m not sure the same will be said when it comes to their manager. Bradley has been working on a project for years with the club and is seeing success on the pitch, but I think he would have expected more.

He will want to create a legacy at Rovers but without at least winning a domestic double, I don’t think this Rovers team will be talked about as one of the greats.

People will question the level of competition Rovers have come up against to win those league titles. Are St Patrick’s Athletic putting any real pressure on this season? Did Bohemians make it a genuine title race in last year? My answer to both would be: no. That has nothing to do with this Rovers team, who have simply just been better than everyone else, it’s to do with the lack of consistency shown by others in the league.

I also question: Did the rumours of Bradley being linked with vacancies in the United Kingdom play on the players’ minds and perhaps even the manager’s?

I know the players have an excellent relationship with the manager. And there’s no doubt that once the players had heard or seen their gaffer linked with another job, it would have been the topic of conversation in the dressing room.

Questions would have been asked about who the next manager could be if Bradley were to leave. Some players might even be hoping that Bradley takes them with him should he go across the water. Others would be worried about their futures at the club.

Then again, if only winning a league title is seen as insufficient, how must Dundalk be viewed ahead of their relegation battle with Waterford tonight. I had a giggle at Dundalk player Andy Boyle suggesting the club need to tie up players with new contracts otherwise they risk losing them at the end of the season. How can the owners reward players with new deals, when they have underperformed in the league this year and the owners don’t know what division they will be in next season?

It’s difficult for Dundalk’s American owners, because I’m sure there are certain players they do want to keep, but after how results have gone, I would imagine that contract offers would be on reduced wages.

That might cause unrest with players who won’t be happy about a reduction in salary. Distracted or worried players may not necessarily care as much about whether Dundalk stay up or not, feeling they won’t be part of whatever division the club is participating in next season.

I would imagine the players are being told that the club has to focus on staying in the division and they will review contracts at the end of the year — which is fair because none of these players have proven this season that they deserve to be rewarded with a new contract.

As bad as things have been at Dundalk, I never imagined it would come to the stage where they are actually in danger of being relegated. These Dundalk players have let the fans down. Early on in the season, I joked with people about the prospect of Lilywhites being relegated, but it is no longer a laughing matter.