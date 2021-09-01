Tottenham complete move for Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal; Hector Bellerin departs Arsenal

Tottenham have completed the signing of right-back Emerson Royal from Barcelona on a five-year deal.

Spurs have spent £25.8million to secure the services of the four-capped Brazil international, it's understood.

Emerson, who has spent the last two seasons with Real Betis, will provide greater competition at right-back for new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

He said in a video on Twitter: “I’m here to show my joy, to be in the best league in the world and at one of the best clubs in the world.

“I’m very happy for the opportunity that Tottenham is giving. I’m looking forward to arriving soon to get a taste of this wonderful club. Come on you Spurs, see you soon.”

The 22-year-old, who was born in Sao Paulo, first came to prominence in his native country with Ponte Preta and Atletico Mineiro before a move to Europe occurred in 2019.

A joint-deal with Barcelona and Real Betis saw the defender ply his trade in Spain, initially with the Seville-based side where he was a regular during each of the last two seasons.

Emerson officially signed for the Catalan club earlier this summer but has now joined Tottenham, where he will be able to link up with his new team-mates later this week.

The right-back, who featured for Brazil in the Copa America this year, will not have to isolate on arrival in the UK from Spain and could make his debut in Spurs’ Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace on September 11, subject to international clearance and a work permit being granted.

Later on deadline day, fellow full-back Serge Aurier’s contract was terminated a year early – leaving him able to sign for any club as a free agent – while centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers joined Celtic on a season-long loan.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have completed the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna and let long-serving defender Hector Bellerin depart on loan to Real Betis during a busy end to transfer deadline day.

Japan international Tomiyasu, who can play both right-back and centre-back, has signed a “long-term” contract at the Emirates Stadium after making 63 appearances for the Serie A side during the last two seasons.

The 22-year-old represented his country at the Tokyo Games this summer and is currently away on international duty which will delay his arrival in north London.

With Tomiyasu being brought in, fellow right-back Bellerin has been allowed to return to Spain.

The 26-year-old has spent the last decade with the club and made 239 appearances for the Gunners, winning three FA Cups during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Bellerin sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage at the beginning of 2019 and has struggled to hold onto a regular starting berth since, with Arteta not using the Spaniard so far this season.

He has now let the defender sign for the club he supported as a boy, with Arsenal eager to freshen up their squad after Willian was allowed to leave on a free transfer on Monday.

Earlier on the final day of the transfer window, attacker Reiss Nelson signed for Feyenoord on a season-long loan.

Academy graduate Nelson has played 48 times for the north London outfit since he made his debut in 2017 as a teenager, but has failed to become a regular and departs for a second temporary move away from the capital.

The England Under-21 international spent time in Germany on loan with Hoffenheim during the 2018-19 campaign.

Meanwhile, back-up goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has signed for Belgian Pro League side OH Leuven on a loan deal until the end of the season.