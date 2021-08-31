Cristiano Ronaldo says he ‘cannot wait’ to play at Old Trafford again

Cristiano Ronaldo “cannot wait” to return to Old Trafford after his Manchester United return was rubber-stamped.

On Friday it looked as if the 36-year-old could be heading for the blue half of Manchester as his release from Juventus was announced, but a deal was quickly put in place to take him back to United, for whom he scored 118 goals in six seasons between 2003 and 2009.

He returns a five time Ballon d’Or winner and has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third for an initial fee of £12.86million.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” the Portuguese said.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”

During his first spell with United, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, two League Cups and one FA Cup.

He went on to win four more Champions Leagues with Real Madrid – whom he joined in 2010 – as well as four league titles split equally between Real and Juventus.

His 451 goals for Real have him comfortably clear as the club’s all-time record goalscorer, while international honours arrived when Portugal – for whom he has a country-best 109 goals – won the 2016 European Championship.