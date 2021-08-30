Jayson Molumby determined to make a mark in international football

Jayson Molumby admits he hasn’t done himself justice during his first year of international football.

As Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 captain, the midfielder was always likely to mirror his manager’s elevation to the senior fold and he’s featured in nine of the 13 matches since.

Valerien Ismael, the West Brom manager who brokered a deal on Friday bringing Molumby on loan from Brighton, highlighted among his recruit’s attributes the ability to chase down possession, but his repertoire is deeper.

Be it his tackling, link-play, or success rate at shooting from distance, the 22-year-old from Cappoquin brings an array of traits from midfield.

With Ireland facing into a blitz of seven games in 10 weeks, six of them World Cup qualifiers, Molumby recognises the time is nigh to start delivering on the international stage. Wednesday’s clash against Portugal would be a good start.

“I think that I’ve learned over the past year but feel there’s a lot more that I can do better,” said the Waterford man about a journey that began with a start against Finland last September.

“I feel I’m better than what I’ve shown. Last season on loan at Preston North End, I was restricted with game time, coming into some international matches not being 100% fit. But I feel that in the future I can offer a lot more.”

Last season was a leveller for Molumby.

He had made his mark during the 2019/20 campaign, amassing 36 Championship appearances for Millwall, only to play less than half that during the shorter loan sequel at Preston.

Returning to Brighton in pre-season didn’t initiate much change either, as he could only see a future beyond the club he joined as a 16-year-old.

West Brom, joint-top of the Championship and favourites for promotion, could provide the stability he’s craving, but the past year has taught him about the uncertainties of being a professional.

“Listen, it’s a game of opinions,” he reflects on his struggles at Preston. “We weren’t really picking up points while I was in the team and the management needed to find solutions to that.

“It’s just one of them where you need to take from it and learn from it. It’s something I’ve assessed myself in the last few months while I hadn’t found the right club.

“Throughout this window, I spoke to the Ireland manager about different things, so I just wanted to make the right decision. That’s probably why it took so long for me to end up going out on loan.”

That loan will be translated into a permanent deal, with a fee payable, should Molumby prove himself an intrinsic part of the Baggies set-up. An audition, then?

“Yeah, I suppose you could look at it like that,” he replies.