Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's talent and popularity are being hugely exploited

Not exactly down to earth with a shudder. A small bump, perhaps.

Klopp’s complaints about Burnley inflamed the flag shaggers, incensed by implications of the British Way not being best, despite unparalleled evidence to the contrary. The national pride in brutality goes on unabated.

Dyche himself thought the comments “inappropriate”, pretty rich after his own childish yelp for a penalty after a dive.

When the German has one of his rants, we grind our teeth and wait for the next ref to punitively stink the place out. Saturday was no exception.

The one advantage given, Taylor had to be dragged to the monitor to correct his “mistake”.

An 11 v 10 second half was therefore nothing of the kind. While fans moaned about two points dropped, Chelsea earned theirs. Your own players have to turn up.

There was something sluggish and hesitant about the Reds all evening. Trent barely moved from the same spot for the second half. All that smoke blown up his ass can slow a man down, granted, but an occasional trot wouldn’t go amiss.

Having been bullied by Lukaku initially (the striker sniffing out weak prey like a hungry lion), Matip confirmed his rank as Virgil’s lieutenant with a resilient later display. If Chelsea had their full complement, things might have been different.

Shaqiri’s gone, and a blunt response to the visitors’ rear-guard action showed he may be missed already.

Klopp stuck with Elliott, almost baiting transfer lynch mobs now. Faith in upcomers, or not rocking FSG’s boat? We’ll soon find out if it’s working, whatever it is.

Some claim that John Henry’s having a massive flounce after being denied his Super League super-bonus, so we’re all being punished, in a way.

They’re making enough money already, surely? But if a genius manager can plop them into their Champions League trough with half a team missing, why bother? We made our bed when we lay down with them, and we haven’t been screwed that badly. Yet.

With City, Chelsea, and United all putting the hammer to their piggybanks it’s frustrating, but Liverpool don’t compare well with some lesser clubs either. It’s great that Klopp can do things on a comparative shoestring, but his talent and popularity are being hugely exploited here.

You may not like the whining bitches making these complaints, but stopped clocks tell the right time twice a day, and this may be one of those times. It’s still immensely galling to admit it.

It was another nervous day among the throng. Two friends tested positive for the virus almost immediately after Burnley. I’m not exactly Mr Popularity, so this was either a massive coincidence or we’re heading for more games behind closed doors.

It’s a shame because we’ve really missed that camaraderie.

Not when they’re singing about rent boys, obviously.

Of course it’s puerile, but for a long time Chelsea have brought out the worst in us. We even sing to them in illiterate Dick Van Dyke accents; “You ain’t got no ‘istory” – oh, they ain’t, ain’t they? Pathetic.

But there’s a train of thought to suggest everyone else’s ‘terrace’ filth gets a free pass. Murderers? Fine. Unemployed? So what. Poor? Go for it. Tenuous barbs about sexuality? Heaven forfend.

I’m saying this; if you claim to be the best, if you claim to be good people, then you can’t just log off when it suits, you must be exactly that. I’m also saying a reluctance to obey others’ selective rules, especially in the most vilified city in England, is understandable.

Anyway, the international break might have come at a convenient time for once. It won’t just be the manager who needs to take stock.