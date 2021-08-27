Ireland's 'next man in' Liam Scales completes move to Celtic

The 22-year-old joins on a four-year deal and is eligible for Celtic’s Europa League group stage fixtures.
Liam Scales played his last game for Shamrock Rovers last night. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 10:03
John Fallon

From one green-hooped side to another, Liam Scales has completed his transfer to Scottish giants Celtic.

The defender handed his Shamrock Rovers jersey to a fan at the end of last night’s Europa Conference League defeat to Flora Tallinn, confirming his exit.

He will undergo a medical today to confirm a four-year contract. Rovers are to receive a fee of €600,000, a record transfer for an Irish domestic player.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Liam is a young player who has impressed us and is someone who we think has the potential to have a big future at Celtic. He is an athletic defender who has the ability to play in a number of positions.

“As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add depth and quality to our squad and in signing Liam I think again we have made good progress. We all look forward to welcoming Liam to Celtic and to start working with him."

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley last night refused to rule out the possibility of Scales remaining at the club for Sunday’s FAI Cup game against Bohemians but that wasn’t a runner as Celtic want their new purchase onboard straight away.

He could receive his first senior Ireland call-up over the next week as Stephen Kenny admitted the left-sided defender is the “next man in” if any defenders are forced to withdraw from his squad for the three World Cup qualifiers, kicking off in Portugal on Wednesday.

