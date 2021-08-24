Portugal v Ireland: 10,100 fans permitted to attend World Cup qualifier in Faro

Just 10,100 fans will be permitted to attend Ireland’s World Cup qualifier in Portugal next Wednesday – which could see Cristiano Ronaldo become the world's all-time leading international scorer.

Health authorities will only allow one-third of Faro’s 30,305-seater Estádio Algarve to be opened for the game in which Ronaldo is looking for the goal to surpass Iran forward Ali Daei’s 109 haul.