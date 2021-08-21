Business as usual for Liverpool at rocking Anfield

LIVERPOOL 2 BURNLEY 0

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane ensured that a return of a full Anfield saw normal service resumed and Jurgen Klopp’s side deal with Burnley with the minimum of fuss.

Last season, behind closed doors, a shock Burnley win at Anfield ended Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home league run and was the first of six consecutive defeats for the Reds at Anfield.

But with the injury problems of last season behind them and Liverpool supporters back in their tens of thousands, Jurgen Klopp’s side looks a very different proposition in the new campaign.

The 18th minute opening goal from Jota was raucously received by a stadium packed for the first time since the UK went into lockdown 17 months ago.

And it was a goal to fit the occasion as Mane laid the ball back to full-back Kostas Tsimikas on the left wing.

The Greek defender’s cross was perfectly judged and allowed Jota to ghost ahead of his marker James Tarkowski and glance a perfect header into the far corner of Nick Pope’s goal.

The Reds thought they had doubled their lead within 10 minutes, after debutant Harvey Elliott picked out Mo Salah’s run and the Egyptian striker’s curling finish beat the diving Pope.

Liverpool joy was short-lived, however, with VAR ruling Salah a fraction offside and the hosts almost gifted Burnley an equaliser just before half-time.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes appears dejected after Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores their side's second goal. Picture: Mike Egerton

Keeper Alisson jumped, far too casually, to collect a high free-kick and was beaten to the ball by the leaping Tarkwoski whose effort bounced just wide.

In fact, Sean Dyche’s Clarets, yet again among the favourites for relegation, created a number of problems for a Liverpool defence still looking far from their most impregnable.

The impressive Dwight McNeil crossed for Chris Wood whose near-post header was blocked by Alisson and the Brazilian keeper was also alert in keeping out an opportunistic shot from McNeil.

But Liverpool were a constant threat, particularly after the interval, when their superiority began to tell.

First, Ashley Barnes had the ball in the Liverpool net from Matt Lowton’s cross, although VAR was hardly needed to judge that he was yards offside in so doing.

Instead, Burnley were quickly on the defensive with Virgil van Dijk shooting just wide from a corner, a Salah shot being blocked on the line by McNeil and Pope spilling a Mane effort behind for another set-piece.

The second goal came, inevitably, after 68 minutes following an accurate cross into the box from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Mane connected with a well-judged volley that kept down a difficult ball and deposited it into the back of the Burnley net.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 6, van Dijk 6, Tsimikas 7 (Gomez 90); Elliott 7, Henderson 7, Keita 6 (Thiago 81); Salah 8, Jota 7 (Firmino 81), Mane 7. Substitutes (not used) Konate, Adrian, Jones, Minamino, Robertson, Kelleher.

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Pope 8; Lowton 5, Tarkowski 6, Mee 6, Taylor 5; Gudmundsson 5 (Pieters 80), Brownhill 6, Cork 5, McNeil 7; Wood 6 (Rodriguez 75, 6), Barnes 5. Substitutes (not used) Hennessey, Collins, Norris, Bardsley, Thomas, Richardson, Dodgson.

Referee: M Dean 7.