Graham Cummins: Dundalk must get their act together soon

The fear factor Dundalk once had is now gone and opposition teams seem to enjoy playing against a club that has dominated Irish football for nearly a decade.

When I played against Dundalk, sometimes I felt the game was won even before kick-off. Building up to the game, I would be constantly reading about how good a side Dundalk were and that planted the notion in my head that they were far superior to anyone else in the league.

Come match day, standing next to their players in the tunnel, I would glance across at them and they all looked so physically strong. After every Dundalk game, my family would always talk about the size of the Dundalk players compared to us and how it looked like it was men against boys.

At the beginning of the season, I foolishly tipped Dundalk to win the title. I liked what I was hearing from the players and how they were talking about Shamrock Rovers’ league success in an 18-game season not really counting. They showed quality against the champions in the President’s Cup and it seemed that Dundalk were going to be the team to beat this year. However, after 22 league games played, the Lilywhites find themselves flirting with relegation.

Recently, Dundalk’s poor league form was ignored because of their achievements in Europe but with European football finished, another disappointing defeat against Derry City has once again highlighted Dundalk’s troubles. Dundalk have shown in glimpses this season that they are a good team. They have some talented players in their squad, but it seems players with the wrong attitude.

There is a lack of leaders in the Dundalk side. We are starting to see just how important players like Chris Shields, Gary Rogers, and Brian Gartland were to Dundalk. This trio were always players I felt dragged Dundalk through difficult periods in the game. They would be constantly communicating with their teammates, knew how to manage the game and were constantly in the referee’s ear. Watching Dundalk against Derry, the players seemed like they couldn’t wait for the game to finish so that they were one game closer to the end of the season.

They passed the ball more to the advertising boards on the side of the pitch than to a teammate.

Another issue Dundalk have is the lack of pace in central-defence. Their defence drops too deep because they are fearful of leaving space in behind them. They need to be higher up the pitch both in and out of possession.

Striker David McMillan found himself far too isolated against the Derry defenders. He was dropping into his own half at times because the gap between him and the midfielders was too big. The defenders need to be braver and play a higher-line which will allow players to be able to support McMillan. Perhaps, Andy Boyle and Daniel Cleary don’t trust Alessio Abibi to sweep up behind them were they to play a higher-line. The Dundalk keeper has struggled in his maiden season in the league and I’m sure the defenders don’t fully trust Abibi yet, which could cause them to play more cautiously.

The one player I’d have thought would have been on holiday mode but seems most determined to sort Dundalk’s poor form is Patrick McEleney. Having signed a pre-contract with Derry, it would have been easy for him to have downed tools, but unlike some Dundalk players, he seems determined not to just let the season fizzle out. I never understood the big fuss about McEleney when playing against him. I never felt he stood out in games, until he scored the winner in the 2018 FAI Cup final.

He’s a player I have begun to appreciate more, and he can produce a moment of magic. He is an exceptional talent and makes difficult skills look simple.

If, the injury he sustained against Derry keeps him out for a number of games, then Dundalk could be in real trouble.

Dundalk are at their best when they get the ball into the striker, whether that be Patrick Hoban or McMillan, who lays it off for a midfielder to play a third man running. The problem is; the strikers are dropping too deep to get the ball and when they do get it higher up the pitch; the runs off of them aren’t intelligent enough to get in behind defences.

Dundalk’s poor form is no longer a blip. Players need to realise it’s up to them to ensure that they have a future at the club and not find themselves struggling for employment at the end of the season.