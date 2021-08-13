Mick McCarthy rules out paying £3m fee for Ronan Curtis

Mick McCarthy says Cardiff City won’t splash out £3m to recruit Ireland winger Ronan Curtis.

League One Portsmouth are expecting to offload the 25-year-old before the transfer window closes this month, with his contract situation bolstering his value.

McCarthy is an admirer of the ex-Derry City winger from his time as Ireland boss but says his acquisition of compatriots James Collins and Mark McGuiness constituted better business in his first full Championship season at the Bluebirds.

With two years left on his contract at Fratton Park, Pompey are entitled to demand a significant fee for Curtis but it will be Blackburn Rovers, armed with the £15m from selling Adam Armstrong to Southampton, who are the more likely suitors.

“That’s probably because he played for me in Ireland,” McCarthy said on Friday about speculation linking Cardiff with Curtis.

“We haven’t got the money to buy him. What is he, £3m? We’re not buying him. We’ve not spent anything this summer.

“We’ve gone with Mark McGuinness, who I think is a really good signing. He has started really well and I’m delighted with that.

“Then we took a loan player and free transfers. James Collins is a great free for us - as Ryan Wintle will prove to be. But we’ve not splashed the cash and we’re not going to do it now.”

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley admits the club are preparing for life without seven-times capped Curtis.

He said: “Of course you anticipate (interest for) the ones who are assets. You don’t want it to get too close to the window shutting because that naturally makes you nervous as a manager.

“The great thing also is it’s on our terms. The owners are not putting us under any pressure. So, it has to be the right move for the player, the right move for us, with the right finances, and someone we are able to replace.”