Virgil Van Dijk signs contract extension with Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has signed a contract extension with the club which will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

The Holland captain, who signed for the Reds in December 2017 for a then £75m record fee for a defender, has been a key player since his arrival and played a major role in Jurgen Klopp’s side winning the Champions League and Premier League in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020.

However, he has not played for Liverpool since an ACL injury last October but is close to making his competitive return after successful rehabilitation and could even be in contention for this weekend’s season-opener at Norwich.

The 30-year-old’s current deal was due to run until 2023 but he has extended that by two years.

He is the fourth senior player to sign a new contract in recent weeks after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson Becker.

Van Dijk told liverpoolfc.com: “It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of and obviously my agency.

“All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I’m delighted, very happy and proud.

“Unfortunately last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you.” The Dutchman is also optimistic about his chances of starting at Carrow Road.

“I feel like I am ready for the weekend, so we’ll see what the manager decides,” he added.

“It is going to be a totally different atmosphere and mindset for me personally as well. It is something we fight for, for the points, and hopefully we can get a positive result out of it.”