City v Utd v Chelsea v Liverpool: How the top four measure up

GOAL THREAT

Manchester City: They scored 83 goals last season, despite playing without a striker in many games; but is that maintainable? City still need Harry Kane to reach the next level. 8.

Manchester United: They only managed 73 goals last season, but this year’s attacking options —with Cavani settled in and Sancho on board — look awesome. The only question mark is the fitness of Marcus Rashford. 9.

Liverpool: Surprisingly, goals were a problem last year, with only 68 scored, even though Mo Salah was on fire. Was it just a blip or should Liverpool have made a marquee signing this summer to put it right? Only time will tell. 8.

Chelsea: The lowest scorers in the top four, with just 58 goals, attack is still a concern for Chelsea. Surely Timo Werner will improve this season, but the potential arrival of Romelu Lukaku is key. 8.

DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY

Man City: This is where City improved last season, conceding less than a goal a game, with Ruban Dias player of the season and John Stones, who has just signed a new contract, just as good. They are looking strong. 9

Man Utd: Harry Maguire’s leadership is vital and Raphael Varane could be the perfect partner — the last piece in the jigsaw for United. We haven’t seen them together yet, but the potential is high. 8.

Liverpool: They conceded 10 more goals than champions City last season, but the return of talisman Virgil van Dijk makes a massive difference, especially with Ibrahima Konate also on board. 8.

Chelsea: The Blues conceded only four more goals than City last season and they are improving all the time under Thomas Tuchel. Expect defence to be a big part of their title tilt. However, key man Thiago Silva is 37 next month — can he last the season? 9.

STAR QUALITY

Man City: There are more stars in the City line-up than you’ll find in Hollywood, and what’s key is they all have experience. De Bruyne, Sterling, Dias, Foden, Mahrez, and now Grealish, but still no striker – yet. 9.

Man Utd: It’s exciting times for United and, on paper, there is star quality all over the pitch, from Maguire at the back to Fernandes and Pogba in midfield, and Sancho, Cavani and Rashford up front. It’s feeling like a real United side at last. 9.

Liverpool: A Liverpool team under Jürgen Klopp is all about the collective, but having Van Dijk back is massive and the front three superstars are all still there. Is there a lack of sparkle in midfield perhaps? They need Thiago to shine brighter. 8.

Chelsea: Kante is the best at what he does, Jorginho had a remarkable Euros, Mount is a growing talent — and the Germans have real potential. However, how many of the squad are global superstars? Again, Lukaku could be the difference. 7.

HUNGER

Man City: Defending a title in the Premier League is never easy and it only takes a drop in hunger to change the picture. Pep will do his best to ensure that doesn’t happen. However, could City’s real hunger be saved for the Champions League? 7.

Man Utd: When you’ve waited 10 years for a league title and your local rivals are champions, then hunger comes as standard. You get the feeling United really want it. This could be their big chance. 9.

Liverpool: You could never accuse a Klopp side of lacking hunger, but they did look tired as last season crumbled around them. There will be a determination to put it right. However, did ending the 30-year wait take away some of the inner hunger? 8.

Chelsea: The European champions have always been one of the hungriest teams in England; it’s in the Chelsea DNA ever since José Mourinho arrived all those years go. No title since 2016 means Chelsea will really want it this year. 9.

CLUB ETHOS

Man City: The City ethos is one of the most well-formed in football. Everyone knows what type of football they want to play, what their aims are, and what they are building. It goes way beyond winning trophies. It’s a model for others to follow. 10.

Man Utd: There’s no doubt that United lost their way in recent years and forgot what ‘doing things the United way’ looked like. But they are getting back there under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It’s starting to look recognisable. Time to attack, attack, attack? 7.

Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp has been allowed to set the tone at Anfield and he’s done a brilliant job of setting the club’s style, attitude and pace of play. The only question mark is whether the ethos is too heavily reliant on him. What happens when he goes? 9.

Chelsea: Whatever you think of Roman Abramovich, you have to admit his ruthless strategy works. It’s not a safe place to be a manager, but the reality is that the club carries on winning even when the manager is sacked, and that’s a sign that the underlying ethos works. 8.

RECRUITMENT

Man City: Jack Grealish is the ‘only’ man in so far, but he did cost €120m, so it’s nothing to be sneezed at. City’s recruitment is always focused, pre-planned and well structured. You won’t see any panic buys. However, they do need a striker. 8.

Man Utd: It’s getting better. Forget the embarrassment of Odion Ighalo in the past, United are starting to look like they know what they’re doing. Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are excellent buys, as was Bruno Fernandes. 8.

Liverpool: It’s been a bit of a slow window, amid reports that Liverpool may need to sell before buying. Their transfer policy is tried and trusted, and defender Konate was a good buy, but there’s work to do. 7.

Chelsea: Bringing back Romelu Lukaku could be the key to Chelsea’s season. He would add real bite to their attack. Chelsea’s recruitment has been outstanding for years. 8

