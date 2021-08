Even without their teen star Christos Tzolis, sold this week to Norwich City for €12m, Bohemians manager Keith Long labels PAOK as favourites to overturn a 2-1 deficit tonight (kick-off 6pm).

Possessing a budget 10 times that of Bohs and buoyed by 28,000 fans within the roofless cauldron of Thessaloniki’s Stadio Toumba, the Greek side, possessing a budget 10 times the size of Bohs, fully expect for last week’s first-leg result to be consigned to a mere fright.

Tzolis made a cameo at the Aviva Stadium, coming off the bench as part of a late rally which yielded Nelson Oliveira’s response, a concession that altered the picture of the tie.

The 19-year-old becomes their latest asset to be cashed in, but it hasn’t dimmed the presumptive nature of Tzolis’ now former manager.

“All our players understand that defeat is not an option,” declared PAOK boss Razvan Lucescu, who is already feeling the heat from last week’s shock result.

“I heard a lot of analysis about the game in Ireland and don’t agree with it. Some mistakes were made, we missed lots of chances, whereas our opponents took advantage of their few. Our mentality will be better at the Toumba.”

Long is anticipating the wounded animal, who reached a play-off for last season’s Champions League stage, to react as well.

“PAOK are a club with a huge budget and resources,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “I’ve no doubt that their intensity levels from last week will increase, and I hope ours will too.

“The pressure is all on PAOK, not us. The only pressure from our end is the pressure we put on ourselves. We know that we’re the underdogs, but we’ve enjoyed this European run. It’s a place we want to be.”

Asked about Lucescu’s dismissive tone, Long didn’t seem bothered. “Does it energise us or give us motivation? I don’t think so,” he said.

“People see things through a certain lens, and I could offer a different opinion to him on what happened in the first leg. We can’t get too worried about the opposition, otherwise we’d lose focus on our performance.”