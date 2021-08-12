Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers won’t rest on their laurels away to Teuta

Despite taking a lead into tonight’s second leg in Albania, Shamrock Rovers are aiming to progress to the play-off stage in style by beating KF Teuta again.

The Champions Path they’re on in Uefa’s new third competition has kept the Hoops away from the more difficult opponents and they should have already put this tie to bed last Thursday in Tallaght, instead labouring to a stoppage-time win.

It perhaps explains the optimism with which Stephen Bradley spoke of ahead of the tie in Elbasan, the city 50 miles away KF Teuta were forced to trek to for stadium requirements to be complied with.

Once Rovers cope with the heat, expected to be still around 25 degrees come kick-off time, they’ll have another winnable tie — against Estonian outfit Flora Tallinn — to hit the €3m jackpot of group phase participation.

“We have to approach it like it’s 0-0,” stressed Bradley about the return leg. “We have to go with the mindset of winning the game. This team doesn’t go anywhere to settle for a scoreless draw.

“This will be a different game, with Teuta coming out at us. They always do that at home but it’s good for us that the game has been moved because they’ll only have around 4-500 fans present.”

Keeping a clean sheet should be the priority, given last week’s fixture was the first time in 12 European matches they’d done so.

Managing the conditions better than they did in last month’s Champions League outing, the 2-0 defeat in Slovan Bratislava, is another essential requirement for Rovers to extend their European campaign into the lucrative sphere.

“This group has developed plenty of knowhow through their experiences in Europe,” explained Bradey.

“Ronan Finn has the second highest appearances for a League of Ireland player in Europe, Joey O’Brien has played a lot of big games, as has our goalkeeper Alan Mannus.

“That’s important because our game management has to be right. You can’t press as often; it has to be clever. And, when the ball goes dead, you have to manage the game at the right times, allow yourself more time to get set and be ready for the next phase of play.

“I sound like a weatherman but we’ll need that experience to deal with the conditions. We have played in Limassol and Bratislava recently so we know what we are facing and there can be no excuses.”