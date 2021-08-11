Premier League club-by-club relegation guide: Who is too good to go down?

ARSENAL

If Mikel Arteta hadn’t worked with Pep Guardiola and wore poly-cotton shirts bought from a service station and not a black roll-neck jumper, we all know he’d not still be boss of what is apparently called “the Arsenal project”. There are huge holes in the squad. Top six or hand in your jumper on the way out, Micky A.

Relegation Status: NPE.

ASTON VILLA

They wasted £22 million on Wesley, a woefully under-impressive big Brazilian. This time they’ve bought quality in Leon Baily, Emi Buendia and Danny Ings to fill a Jack Grealish-shaped hole. Remarkably, they found Ashley Young (63) sleeping in a skip outside of Villa Park and invited him to play. They’ve re-loaned the will-never-be-good-enough-for-Old Trafford kid, Axel Tuanzebe. So all looks set fair to finish a magnificent 11th.

Relegation Status: NPE.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Have signed ‘The Computer’, apparently. Perhaps he likes chips. There’s a big Ben White-shaped hole in their defence. Relying on Danny Welbeck to score you enough to stay up is dangerous because he’s constructed from water biscuits. Graham Potter is clever enough to keep them up, despite being called Graham Potter, but it would surprise few if, due to a shortage of goals, they fell through what we traditionally call the trap door.

Relegation Status: DPE.

BURNLEY

Once touted for jobs as big as Arsenal, but is now touted for nowt. At some point he must lose interest and Burnley will get relegated. It could be this season. With two in and seven out and no appreciable transfer expenditure at all, maybe he’s just given up. Who could blame him?

Relegation Status: PPE.

BRENTFORD

A modern miracle that they’re in the top flight at all achieved by a data-led recruitment process. Seems likely they’ll win a few games early on, their fans will tell us how wrong we were to predict relegation, then they’ll go on a 15-game losing streak, get injuries and end up bottom. Owner is worth three million quid, City’s Sheikh Mansoor £17 billion. There’s the league’s horrible dysfunction, right there.

Relegation Status: DPE.

CHELSEA

With Romelu Lukaku on board again and having released a mighty 18 largely anonymous players, the Blues continue with their hugely successful Maoist Continuous Revolution Theory. Tommy Tuchal looks like every boy who came top of the class and your parents wished you were more like. Worshippers at the spend big, win big, altar. They’ll win something.

Relegation status: NPE.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Allowed nine player contracts expire, are currently revamping the squad and the whole way the club is perceived. Oldies are out, youth is in. They wanted Lucien Favre but ended up with Patrick Vieira. Ouch. Someone who hadn’t been a great player with the same managerial CV would’ve had zero chance of being appointed. Bad sign. The promise of gung-ho football, inexperienced players and no evidence Paddy is any good = three-manager-season.

Relegation Status: DPE.

EVERTON

Decent squad but Rafa Benitez hasn’t a chance. Already hated by fans, unless he opens with 10 wins, it’ll all end in tears and quickly. Even so, he’s been mucking out the stables and has put 13 on the compost heap and added Andros Townsend to cut in from the right and balloon a left-footed shot over the bar. Likely to annoy everyone by expressionlessly writing notes on a bit of paper after they score.

Relegation Status: NPE.

LEEDS UTD

Last season’s good time Charlies; scoring a lot and letting a lot in. Probably the fittest side in the league, they have the only manager who could use a portable toilet while on the touchline without anyone noticing. Crafty. After letting 14 go and bringing in City and Chelsea kids, as well as Junior Firpo from Barcelona, they’ll hope that nice middle-class boy, Patrick Bamford can score their way into the top 10.

Relegation Status: NPE.

LEICESTER CITY

Manager Brendan Rodgers, fresh from being newly creosoted and laminated, grasping vapid inspirational quotes as a substitute for intelligence, has already picked up the trophy-that’s-not-a-trophy that I still insist on calling the Charity Shield. Has hit the ceiling called 5th. Down is the only way and Brendan will start talking about mince.

Relegation Status: NPE.

LIVERPOOL

Last season, the treatment room looked like a field hospital in a frontline Vietnam battle unit. With everyone now fit, can Jurgen Klopp get the band back together to play the old hits one more time? Will their youngsters make the first team on a regular basis? Will we ever stop asking rhetorical questions? Do we care?

Relegation Status: NPE.

MANCHESTER CITY

Stuffed to the gills with ridiculous amounts of money. Second would be as bad as relegation. They have two sides good enough to win the league. An occasionally unhinged manager is useless in Champions League finals and sometimes wears a divorced dad’s embarrassing weekend trousers. The league will be a cakewalk.

Relegation Status: NPE.

MAN UTD

Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer any good? No-one knows. Not even Ole. As soon as he looks bad, he goes on a winning run, as soon as he looks good, he goes on a losing streak. In Raphael Varane he’s, at last, got some style to go with Slabhead’s slab heading. Will Paul Pogba still be the club’s official pinata? Will David De Gea be worth his £350,000 per week? If he’s not, they’re stuck with him, because stupidly, no-one else can afford to buy him. Clever.

Relegation Status: NPE.

NEWCASTLE UTD

Stink-up-the-place regulars. Usually do just enough, win their last two games to take them from 17th to 12th. Bringing in Joe Willock is a good idea, as is finally taking the old horse Andy Carroll to the knacker’s yard to boil up for glue. Fans are torn between wanting the team to lose so Steve Bruce gets the sack and wanting them to win so they can finish 12th. Those glory days of their 1973 Anglo- Italian Cup win seem a long time ago now.

Relegation Status: PPE.

NORWICH CITY

A great advert for taking the pish out of the league, by not trying that hard, taking the money and happily going down. They’ve Billy Gilmour on loan, a name that always requires saying in full is Billy Gilmour. This time they’ve brought in seven and spent £13 million. Woah, steady on Daniel. That they’re asked to compete in the same division as a team backed by limitless petrodollars is absolutely ridiculous.

Relegation Status: DPE.

SOUTHAMPTON

They’ve taken 2006’s Theo Walcott back in what looks like an act of charity. Managed to sell Danny Ings and now look short of goals. Signing a striker from Blackburn might mean they’re preparing for relegation already. Hard to know what the point of them is really. Hasn’t everyone lost interest? Would be better off getting relegated to give them something to play for next time.

Relegation Status: DPE.

TOTTENHAM

They finally got the Wolves manager to join because Spurs are the new Wolves. The whole club looks like clowns throwing buckets of water over each other. There’s no plan or vision and they’ll be getting in everyone’s way in the European Conference League too.

Relegation Status: NPE.

WATFORD

Have signed Broadway Danny Rose and Middlesbrough managed to push Ashley Fletcher through their door and shut it very quickly behind him before he could get out. By the time you read this they’ll probably be on their third manager of the season. Really only there to provide someone for the rich clubs to beat. As Metallica once said, sad but true.

Relegation Status: DPE.

WEST HAM

Even David Moyes, who frequently wears the petrified expression of a man who has found a portal into hell, was surprised that they did so well last year. Some suggested it was down to the lack of fans rather than Moyes’ brilliance. Got Lazio to take Felipe Anderson but made a £32 million loss on him. Well done everyone. Who’s the real West Ham, 16th in 2019-20, or 6th last year? The most likely team about whom pundits will say ‘no-one expected them to be in a relegation battle’. Yes we did.

Relegation Status: PPE

WOLVES

They lost Rui Patricio to Roma and seven others who no-one had even heard of and had never even played for the first team. Is new Portuguese coach Bruno Lage Lage Lage the new Nuno Espírito Santo or the new Marco Silva? The feeling this iteration of Wolves have long since peaked and are in irreversible decline is irresistible and signing Louie Moulden from Manchester City doesn’t do anything to change that.

Relegation Status: PSE