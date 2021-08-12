Vinny Perth: Dundalk won’t sit back against Vitesse Arnhem

A Patrick McEleney-inspired 2-2 draw in the Netherlands last week has given Dundalk genuine hope of another memorable night in Tallaght in front of 1,500 fans
Dundalk manager Vinny Perth. Picture: INPHO/Rico Brouwer

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
James Rogers

An August night in Tallaght will forever go down as one of Vinny Perth’s best in football.

Now he’s hoping for another when Dundalk go head to head with Vitesse for a place in the Europa Conference League play-offs tonight (kick-off 8pm).

It was five years ago this month on his 40th birthday that as Stephen Kenny’s assistant he celebrated a famous 3-0 win over BATE Borisov at the Dublin 24 venue, where he grew up and still resides just minutes away from.

Dundalk’s performances this season might be some way off the standards that saw them reach the Europa League group stages in 2016, but a Patrick McEleney-inspired 2-2 draw in the Netherlands last week has given the Louth side genuine hope of another memorable night in Tallaght in front of 1,500 fans.

“Before big European results were a flash in the pan, whether it was the Shelbourne team, what Drogheda did or Bohs against Kaiserslautern.

“Hopefully what has happened this year is a sign of progress by League of Ireland clubs. There’s no doubt we go up levels when we meet these sort of teams and that’s the difference I suppose.

“We’ve such an experienced squad. Teams could have crumbled under pressure of the first hour last week. That was down to being prepared and experience of having played at highest level.”

While Perth expects plenty of pressure from Thomas Letsch’s side this evening, he insists he won’t be changing his philosophy and will be looking to take the game to the Dutch side.

“The challenge I have is that I like to see my full-backs getting forward and play like wingers. I like to see power and pace. This is why Vitesse excite me for more than most other teams that I have seen.

“You could be 1-0 down or 1-0 up, but either way you cannot change your message just like that.

“I’m an attack-minded coach and we’re an attack-minded team so we won’t sit in.”

Dundalk are boosted by the return of midfielder Will Patching, who missed the first leg with a stomach bug although Daniel Kelly is a slight doubt having picked up a knock in Arnhem, but should make the squad.

Moroccan international Oussama Tannane — who featured off the bench in the first leg — has missed out on the trip to Dublin through injury while Eli Dasa also remains out. Romaric Yapi and Lois Openda, who scored Vitesse’s 89th-minute equaliser in the first leg before being sent off, are both suspended.

