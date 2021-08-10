Ross Tierney hoping ‘Bald Bomb’ Georgie Kelly can blow away PAOK

Spearheaded by Georgie Kelly, the striker Ross Tierney calls the 'Bald Bomb', Bohemians are eager to create another hair-raising occasion in Greece on Thursday.

The Gypsies carry a 2-1 lead over PAOK into the second leg of the Europa Conference League third round tie, with a play-off for the group stages on offer should they avoid defeat.

Yet, they must stave off pressure from a decorated side and their 28,000 fans inside Toumba Stadium baying for what PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu admits is blood.

After five matches in the competition, Bohs want to maintain their journey and key to their prospects is Kelly.

Calls for the striker’s elevation to the Ireland squad are based primarily on his 16-goal haul this season but midfielder Tierney insists it’s the Donegalman’s all-round contribution that marks him out as a special talent.

“Georgie has proved a lot of doubters wrong,” said Tierney, ahead of the squad’s departure for Thessaloniki.

“Nobody at Bohs has ever doubted him and he’s shown his quality. He gets a lot of credit for his goals but not as much as he should for his workrate.

“As young lads, we’ve tried to take a leaf out of his book. Personally, I love to play with him.

“Georgie and I have a connection and lots of chemistry. We spend more time together in the dressing-room too, having a bit of craic.

“I’m able to feed off him because his hold-up play is unbelievable.”

Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk are also in European action on Thursday but, given Bohs have played before a cumulative 22,000 crowd over three ties at their temporary home of Aviva Stadium, their story has captured the public’s imagination.

“There’s a lot of quality in the league and I think the Irish game is going in the right direction,” added Ireland U21 international Tierney.

“Maybe some people outside of the country look down on Irish football but there’s good players, both young and old, playing here.”