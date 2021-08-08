St Pats make Dundalk pay for eyes on Europe

Dundalk 1 St Patrick's Athletic 4

St Patrick's Athletic bounced back from their top-of-the-table defeat last week by condemning Dundalk to a hefty defeat at Oriel Park, leaving Vinny Perth to pick up the pieces ahead of a huge European game in Tallaght on Thursday.

Matty Smith's brace, as well as goals from teenager Nahum Melvin-Lambert and Chris Forrester, saw Pat's keep in touch with Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division. Meanwhile, Dundalk are a lowly seventh.

Their second-half display by the hosts on Sunday afternoon was leggy, which is understandable given their European exertions in recent weeks. With Vitesse Arnhem to come on Thursday, naturally one eye was on that game also.

Despite Dundalk's bright start, Melvin-Lambert handed Pat's into the lead. He finished after ex-Dundalk man John Mountney's shot was saved by Alessio Abibi. A lightning quick counter attack led by Patrick McEleney saw Pat Hoban level shortly after as the home side took control.

However, a failure to clear their lines from a corner led to Smith firing in minutes before half-time.

The second half was an even affair and lacking in any chances of note until the game sprung to life on 70 minutes. Abibi inexplicably raced off his line and bundled over Billy King, who was facing away from goal. Chris Forrester expertly tucked away the penalty.

Smith scored his second after an error from substitute Sam Stanton. Sean Murray had earlier squandered an opportunity to halve the deficit. With that strike, the game was over.

Pat's remain hot on the heels of Rovers and this win had the air of a statement victory. Stephen O'Donnell will need to ensure his side build on it. Dundalk can't dwell on the manner of the defeat given what is on stake later this week.

DUNDALK: Abibi; Jurkovskis (Nattestad, 75), Dummigan, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Stanton, 46), Murray; McEleney (Jeongwoo, 87), Patching (McMillan, 70), Duffy (Zahibo, 87); Hoban.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Jaros; Mountney (Bone, 52), Desmond, Barrett, Bermingham; Lewis, Forrester (Lennon, 79), McCormack, McClelland; Smith, Melvin-Lambert (King, 66).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin)